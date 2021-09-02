John Cena's rumored WWE appearance scrapped; replacement announced

John Cena will not be a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, and he will be replaced by Seth Rollins for the show.

A report last week revealed that Cena will be the next guest on Broken Skull Sessions, and was to air on September 26, 2021.

As per PWInsider and Wrestling Observer, John Cena will no longer take part in the interview with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Former WWE and Universal Champion Seth Rollins is reportedly set to take Cena's place on the show.

"An email sent out by Peacock announced that Seth Rollins will be Steve Austin’s guest on the Sunday, September 26 episode of Broken Skull Sessions. John Cena had previously been listed as the guest for the episode." (via Wrestling Observer)

The Broken Skull Sessions episode with Rollins will air after the Extreme Rules pay-per-view later this month. The show will air on Peacock and WWE Network. Legends like The Undertaker, Kane, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Chris Jericho have appeared on the show. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was the last star to feature on the show.

John Cena's latest WWE run

John Cena returned for a brief run in WWE in July and confronted Roman Reigns at the Money in the Ban pay-per-view.

This set up a match between Cena and Reigns for SummerSlam, where Cena came very close to dethroning the Universal Champion. The 16-time world champion featured on a few live shows as well, dubbed the "Summer of Cena" by WWE.

Cena is also advertised to appear for a special show later this month when WWE returns to Madison Square Garden on September 10, which WWE is calling "Super SmackDown". It remains to be seen if Cena will feature as advertised as he bid goodbye to fans following his SummerSlam match.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam