Rumors of John Cena's appearance on WWE legend's show confirmed

John Cena has been confirmed as the next star to be interviewed by Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions.

WWE had earlier dropped major hints that John Cena would be the next guest on the show. The promotion recently listed a poster featuring The Leader of the Cenation and The Rattlesnake. It seemed to confirm Cena's presence as Austin's upcoming guest.

The Wrestling Observer reported that a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions is listed among the additions to Peacock for September. The episode featuring John Cena and Stone Cold is being touted as Eras Collide and will premiere on the network on Sunday, 26th September 2021. The episode will be available on Peacock in the USA and on the WWE Network in other parts of the world.

John Cena to appear on WWE's Broken Skull Sessions https://t.co/gt8UP8YqWN pic.twitter.com/187tGv0eCA — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) August 28, 2021

John Cena will join a list of illustrious names who have appeared on Broken Skull Sessions such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, Chris Jericho, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Kane, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

John Cena is advertised to appear for SmackDown at MSG

John Cena recently came up short against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Regardless, he will be back when WWE moves to the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, for the September 10th episode of SmackDown. Last week, Cena put up a valiant fight against the WWE Universal Champion but his dream of a 17th World title was cut short by a vicious spear.

John Cena took to Twitter after his SummerSlam encounter to thank the fans and support staff for his short yet eventful return to WWE. Cena mentioned that his journey was going to lead him away from WWE for the time being, but he will be back in the future.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

