Major hint suggests John Cena will appear in Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions podcast

WWE has dropped a major hint suggesting that sixteen-time world champion John Cena will appear on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast.

The WWE Shop lists a poster featuring the icons of the business with the title, Broken Skull Sessions & John Cena 'Eras Collide' 24X36 poster. This is a clear indication that The Leader of the Cenation might be making his appearance on the podcast sooner rather than later.

WWE Shop currently lists a poster indicating that John Cena will soon be appearing on @steveaustinBSR's Broken Skull Sessions. When you go to view it, you're greeted by Papa Shango. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R3HQrZET6E — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 18, 2021

The Broken Skull Sessions podcast has featured some of the biggest names in WWE like Kevin Nash and Mick Foley. The latest episode featured reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Cena and Austin were the cornerstones of their respective eras. While The Texas Rattlesnake was the top star of The Attitude Era, Cena was the poster boy of The Ruthless Aggression Era and carried the company into the PG Era.

While a match between the two is something the WWE Universe has long been drooling for, it's highly unlikely for that to happen at this stage. However, a verbal to and fro between the legends could bring the fans some solace.

Will John Cena capture his Seventeenth world title at SummerSlam?

John Cena made his return to WWE at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view after a colossal main event between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and The Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Cena is currently set to face Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

The Leader of the Cenation is currently tied at sixteen world titles with Ric Flair. With Flair recently leaving the company, WWE may want Cena to beat the record. However, Roman Reigns has had an outstanding run with the Universal title, so it's quite difficult to predict who will walk out of SummerSlam as champion.

