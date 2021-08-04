Ric Flair discloses his next move after WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has opened up about his WWE release and what he will be doing going forward. The pro wrestling icon stated that he has a few "exciting endeavors" lined up for him after his release.

The Nature Boy was released by WWE on August 3, 2021, bringing to an end his nine-year run with the company. He reportedly asked for his release, which was then granted by WWE.

In an interview with People following his release, Ric Flair revealed his future plans. He will work on comic books, his network, and his line of wines.

"It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavors such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books. I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand," said Ric Flair.

Flair stated that the only reason he asked for his release was because there were disagreements between him and the company regarding "business opportunities."

Rumors about Ric Flair's WWE release

Reports have emerged following his release that Ric Flair was unhappy with how he was booked and expressed it to Vince McMahon.

Another report stated that the two-time Hall of Famer was unhappy with how his daughter, Charlotte Flair, was booked in WWE. The report further stated that it wasn't Flair's decision to leave the company and that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made the call.

His last storyline in WWE saw him side with Lacey Evans, who was in a feud with Charlotte Flair on RAW. Flair and The Queen have expressed their disappointment about the feud. While The Nature Boy stated that he wasn't "comfortable" with the storyline, Charlotte "definitely didn't like it".

Edited by Kaushik Das