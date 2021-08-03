Details of Ric Flair's complaining text to Vince McMahon before WWE release - Reports

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is the latest name in a long line of Superstars the company has released in recent months. New details have now emerged about the situation; it was reportedly Vince McMahon's decision to let Ric Flair go.

It was reported earlier by Fightful Select that Flair asked for his WWE release because he was frustrated with some fairly recent booking decisions. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Ric Flair sent a text message to Vince McMahon in which he complained about Charlotte Flair's booking. Meltzer further added that Ric Flair's release was Vince McMahon's decision.

“He had sent a message, I think it was a text message, but he had sent a message to Vince McMahon, and it was basically complaining about Charlotte’s booking, her situation, and now he’s gone," said Meltzer. "I’ve seen it said it was his decision to leave, and I just know from people who I know who are closer to this situation than I am that say that it was Vince’s decision. (H/t WrestleTalk)

We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021. https://t.co/VfoxW4fo1N — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

Ric Flair was part of a bizarre love angle with Lacey Evans earlier this year on Monday Night RAW

Ric Flair, a 16-time world champion, has continued to appear on WWE programming, as he has appeared in various roles over the last few years. He has most frequently worked alongside his daughter, Charlotte. The duo's on-screen relationship has always been on and off in WWE. At times, the two have been on the same page, while they have also been at odds with each other.

Earlier this year, Ric Flair turned on Charlotte and started a controversial romance angle with RAW Superstar Lacey Evans. The storyline went as far as Evans revealing the news of her pregnancy during an episode of RAW hinting that Ric Flair was the father of her child.

However, it was then revealed that Evans was pregnant in real life and WWE quickly dropped the angle. The Nature Boy has since claimed that while he didn't have any issues with the angle, Charlotte did not like it.

