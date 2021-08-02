Backstage reason why Ric Flair requested his WWE release - Reports

2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been released by WWE, as reported by both Fightful and Wrestling Inc.

This comes just a couple of days after the massive release of Bray Wyatt and fans have been left scratching their heads. Ric Flair reportedly asked for his release himself and now we have more details on why the Nature Boy did this.

According to Fightful Select, Ric Flair was frustrated by some of the booking decisions and voiced the same to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while asking for his release. The report adds that these booking decisions in question were fairly recent.

Ric Flair's most recent appearances for WWE

A record 16-time world champion, Ric Flair is one of the most successful and popular WWE Superstars of all time. When it comes to the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, Ric Flair's name is at the top for many.

While he doesn't wrestle anymore, WWE has still used Ric Flair on-screen throughout the last few years. Earlier this year, he was seen in a bizarre love angle with RAW Superstar Lacey Evans. The two feuded against Charlotte Flair. However, the storyline came to an abrupt end due to Lacey Evans' real-life pregnancy.

Ric Flair has since spoken about her bizarre storyline with Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair. Speaking to ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani, Ric Flair claimed that he has pretty much agreed to everything in his career and did the same with the storyline.

"In this instance, I didn't [have a problem with it]," said Flair. "The one thing I've learned is you're not gonna win a war when someone got their mind made up and she most definitely didn't like it. But you know, the one thing I can say about me is, I always said yes. Because I didn't wanna be that guy that was always going, 'Oh god, that isn't perfect for me.'"

" I don't know if you've followed my career, but I've been buried in the desert by Russo," Flair continued. "I've had my head shaved. I mean, if you look at the other top guys that are in the industry, whether it's Shawn or Hunter or Undertaker or Bret Hart, whatever, nobody has gone through all this. I've done everything."

Ric Flair is now the latest big name to get his release from WWE. As is the case with all other major talents, speculations have already started whether we could see Ric Flair in All Elite Wrestling soon?

