×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE dream matches that could still happen

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.47K   //    26 Mar 2019, 17:25 IST

A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns would be a truly epic contest.
A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns would be a truly epic contest.

Every so often, the stars align in the WWE, and the fans get to witness a true dream match.

Who could forget when Hulk Hogan returned to the company in 2002, to battle the hottest star of the time, The Rock? Or how about in 2012, when it was the Brahma Bull returning on this occasion, this time to take on John Cena, whose rise to Superstardom mirrored the Great One's.

And in 2019, there is no shortage of dream matches. But for one reason or another, several fantasy matches between some of wrestling's biggest stars will sadly remain a fantasy.

With that said though, there are some dream matches that are still possible, though some are much more likely than others.

Here are five dream matches that could still happen in the WWE.

#5: John Cena Vs. Samoa Joe

Fans speculated that these two Superstars would face off at WrestleMania 35.
Fans speculated that these two Superstars would face off at WrestleMania 35.

Though these two have faced off in tag team competition, there has never been a high profile singles match between Samoa Joe and John Cena.

That's not to say that there weren't plans for the big match, as Joe hinted at facing Big Match John at WrestleMania 35 before Rey Mysterio was announced as the United States Champion's opponent.

Coming from two very different worlds, a one on one match between the pair would be great to see. Despite his age, Cena always impresses even now as a part-timer, and Joe finally is on a roll on the main roster, after capturing the star-spangled title from R-Truth several weeks ago.

A match between these two would send the WWE Universe on fire, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Samoan submission machine won clean.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Rock Roman Reigns
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 dream matches that might never happen
RELATED STORY
5 mega-money matches that WWE could still do at future Wrestlemanias
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania: 3 dream matches that could headline WrestleMania 36 next year
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking dream matches WWE could be secretly planning for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 Rumored matches that should happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising matches that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 rumoured matches that will not happen
RELATED STORY
5 Dream feuds that should happen in 2019 
RELATED STORY
3 matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Things that must happen after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us