5 WWE dream matches that could still happen

A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns would be a truly epic contest.

Every so often, the stars align in the WWE, and the fans get to witness a true dream match.

Who could forget when Hulk Hogan returned to the company in 2002, to battle the hottest star of the time, The Rock? Or how about in 2012, when it was the Brahma Bull returning on this occasion, this time to take on John Cena, whose rise to Superstardom mirrored the Great One's.

And in 2019, there is no shortage of dream matches. But for one reason or another, several fantasy matches between some of wrestling's biggest stars will sadly remain a fantasy.

With that said though, there are some dream matches that are still possible, though some are much more likely than others.

Here are five dream matches that could still happen in the WWE.

#5: John Cena Vs. Samoa Joe

Fans speculated that these two Superstars would face off at WrestleMania 35.

Though these two have faced off in tag team competition, there has never been a high profile singles match between Samoa Joe and John Cena.

That's not to say that there weren't plans for the big match, as Joe hinted at facing Big Match John at WrestleMania 35 before Rey Mysterio was announced as the United States Champion's opponent.

Coming from two very different worlds, a one on one match between the pair would be great to see. Despite his age, Cena always impresses even now as a part-timer, and Joe finally is on a roll on the main roster, after capturing the star-spangled title from R-Truth several weeks ago.

A match between these two would send the WWE Universe on fire, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Samoan submission machine won clean.

