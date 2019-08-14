5 WWE dream matches you didn't know actually happened in WCW

The Undertaker and Sting never collided in a WWE ring, but the pair did face off in World Championship Wrestling.

Dream matches in sports are nothing new, and in the annals of WWE history, there have been plenty of matches fans have wondered about. And though fans will never see what would've happened if 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin tangled with Hulk Hogan, some dream matches have become a reality.

Though these matches didn't take place in WWE, they did happen in WCW, the now-defunct company that for years went toe-to-toe with Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation, before being bought out by the Chairman of the Board in early 2001.

Here are five WWE dream matches you (probably) didn't know actually happened in WCW.

#5: 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage vs Bret 'Hitman' Hart and Hulk Hogan

Hart and the Hulkster emerged victorious at the Bash.

When it comes to star power, few matches could compare to this Tag-Team match that took place in WCW, which featured four of the biggest stars in WWF history. Though each man had great success in the McMahon-led promotion, by 1998, all four were in WCW, and the huge tag match took place at the 1998 Great American Bash.

A match that had major ramifications, Bret Hart and Hogan got the submission victory over their opponents, and the stipulation meant that Roddy Piper and Randy Savage would have to face each other immediately after. Doing so, Piper got the figure four on his partner to get a quick submission victory, leaving the Macho Man the only loser of the four.

Shockingly, this huge tag match wasn't even the main event of the show, as that distinction went to Sting Vs. The Giant instead, who wrestled to be the sole WCW Tag Team Champion.

