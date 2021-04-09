5 WWE entrance themes that were originally meant for someone else

Every successful wrestling star - especially in WWE - will more than likely have an easily identifiable entrance theme. In fact, it becomes more than that - it becomes a part of their identity, in and out of the ring. Imagine Stone Cold Steve Austin walking into a grocery store - you heard the glass breaking as walked in, didn't you?

Some classic wrestling entrance themes become so intertwined with the persona of the wrestlers who use them that you would think they were created specifically with the star in mind. This is usually the case, but every so often, it's not. Sometimes, a classic entrance theme was originally intended for someone else.

How many times has this happened? Well, at least five. We're going to name five of these entrance themes for your reading enjoyment. Also, good luck getting some of these WWE themes out of your head. You're welcome.

Honorable Mention: Jerry "The King" Lawler's WWE entrance theme - "The Great Gate of Kiev"

When you first hear the regal horns of this classical composition, you know immediately that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is about to make an appearance. The piece, "The Great Gate of Kiev," was part of Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures of an Exhibition" suite, and is considered one of the all-time great virtuoso compositions.

However, Lawler is hardly the first performer to use this particular piece. In fact, he's not even the first WWE "King" to use it. It was originally used by "King" Harley Race when he made his WWF debut. This was the beginning of the promotion's unofficial "King" title, used by other stars like Haku, Jim Duggan, and "Macho King" Randy Savage.

Lawler had been going by the "King" moniker since his days in Memphis, so obviously he wasn't a part of that "lineage." But the entrance theme fit him so perfectly that he's been using it since his debut in WWE in 1992.

