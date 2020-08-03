Over the years, we have seen numerous factions that have left a mark on the promotion, dominating WWE by winning titles and having a big influence on weekly programming. Some of them, like D-Generation X, Evolution, The Hart Foundation, and The New Day, went on to win singles and tag team titles in WWE.

Most of these factions stayed in WWE during their prime years, before splitting up to start feuds with each other, or because their career at the company was coming to an end.

In the recent past as well, there have been some prominent factions in WWE. But, quite a few of them have split up and there's no chance of them reuniting in WWE as some members are in rival brands like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Here, we take a look at 5 WWE faction reunions that are impossible due to members being in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling:

#5 The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family, in a lot of ways, helped give wings to the career of Bray Wyatt, who had gone through a few incarnations before settling on the gimmick that made him popular. The faction, which began when the members were in NXT, made their debut on the main roster in 2013.

The Wyatt Family consisted of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan, and was then disbanded. The second version of The Wyatt Family saw Braun Strowman added to the group, and this incarnation was far more popular. Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton were the two other Superstars that were briefly in The Wyatt Family.

Fast forward to 2020 and Wyatt and Strowman are feuding for the WWE Universal Championship, with Wyatt using his latest, popular Fiend gimmick. The two other members of the original Wyatt Family, Harper, and Rowan, were released by WWE earlier this year. While Rowan is still a free agent, Harper is with AEW, where he goes by the ring name, Brodie Lee.

With Harper now in AEW, and him previously expressing his frustration with WWE, it's unlikely that he will return, which rules out the return of the original Wyatt Family.