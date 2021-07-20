5 WWE factions that once all held gold

Factions have been a surefire way to create bonafide main-event stars for the WWE. Making these factions look dominant helps in making them memorable for years to come. One way to do so has been for all members to hold gold at the same time.

Throughout WWE history, group members have held gold among their ranks. From The Hart Foundation to The Nation of Domination, the leader has held WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship gold. There have also been stables with members holding the Tag Titles. However, it is rare that all the members of the faction have held gold at the same time.

Ron Simmons recognized that the Nation of Domination was an important opportunity for @TheRock to allow his iconic personality to shine within @WWE.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/bZB9Xc1zdy — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 24, 2021

The groups that have accomplished this feat are among the greatest stables in wrestling history. It is a cool time to look back on these famous groups that stand the test of time. In this article, let's take a look at the five WWE factions that once all held gold.

#5 D-Generation X (WWE 1998)

March 30th, 1998: 22 years ago today in Albany NY, @TripleH brought out the newest member of D-Generation-X: @TheRealXPac.@RealBillyGunn and @WWERoadDogg would also join DX later that night after a steel cage match with Terry Funk and @RealMickFoley. pic.twitter.com/vEfCQ2qAsq — RetroMania Wrestling (@RetrosoftStudio) March 30, 2020

D-Generation X has seen many iterations throughout its run in WWE.

The original trio of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna held the WWF Championship and European Championship at the same time, while the two icons held tag gold later on.

In 1998, they had arguably their strongest version. With Triple H as the leader, X-Pac, The New Age Outlaws, and Chyna were a well oiled unit that created many incredible moments including their WCW invasion. It wasn't until the summer that they experienced their greatest success.

At Summerslam 1998, Triple H defeated The Rock in an iconic Ladder Match to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship. The New Age Outlaws also regained the WWF Tag Team Championships, beating Mankind in a Handicap Match. On September 15th, 1998 on Monday Night RAW, X-Pac defeated D-Lo Brown to win the European Championship.

D-Generation X all holding WWE championship gold only lasted for two weeks, but this accomplishment was rare and worth remembering. It raised their profile and legitimized their place as one of the most important stables in the company's history.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria