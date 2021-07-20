WWE Money In The Bank 2021 - 5 takeaways from the show

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 had a lot of anticipation heading in as the first pay-per-view back on the road with fans in attendance since WrestleMania 37. The WWE Universe was ready to have a fun evening and it can't be denied that the company more than delivered.

The show was centered around two Money In The Bank Ladder matches as well as the two top titles being up for grabs. There were three additional titles on the line, making for a pay-per-view with a lot at stake.

With rumors of WWE wanting to deliver surprises to get fans engaged as we head on the road to Summerslam, this was an event that would be incredibly important.

It is almost inarguable that WWE had to hit this pay-per-view out of the park. With a night of fun action and an all-time great closing angle, the promotion did just that in a huge way. In this article, let's take a look at the five biggest takeaways from WWE Money In The Bank 2021.

#5. Nikki Cross: Almost A Superhero In The Bank (WWE Money In The Bank 2021)

Heading into WWE Money In The Bank 2021, Nikki A.S.H. started a brand new "almost a superhero" persona. She has picked up momentum through a series of wins, including beating Shayna Baszler and Asuka in recent weeks. Nikki was one of the odds-on favorites to win the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

The contest delivered some good action and solid spots to keep the hot Fort Worth crowd invested. Naomi looked strong and was extremely popular with the fans. Zelina Vega, Natalya and Asuka were all impressive in their own ways, while Tamina played her role as the strongest in the bout. Liv Morgan was the fan favorite in this one and had a good performance, teasing victory many times.

Alexa Bliss was the most polarizing of the performers here. Her hypnotizing of her opponents didn't go over too well, but she was kept strong in the end here. Despite Nikki A.S.H. not being highlighted too much, she took advantage of a 6-way battle to grab the briefcase and snuck in to win the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Nikki A.S.H. has long been one of the most underutilized women's wrestlers on the roster. Becoming Miss Money In The Bank is a significant moment in her career. Her new character has revitalized her and jolted her to her biggest win here. It is always nice to see someone new being given an opportunity. This booking should keep the fans on her side straight to her first women's championship.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham