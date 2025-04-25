5 WWE family members Roman Reigns can recall to create a new Bloodline

Roman Reigns suffered a major loss at WWE WrestleMania 41. Not only did he lose the Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk, but he also lost his Wiseman.

Paul Heyman betrayed his Tribal Chief to align with Seth Rollins. Reigns got revenge by hitting the Hall of Famer with a Superman Punch this past Monday night on WWE RAW. However, Bron Breakker showed up and leveled Reigns with a Spear. Reigns may consider creating a faction to give himself some backup.

Listed below are four stars with whom Roman Reigns could create a new version of The Bloodline.

#5. Nia Jax could return to WWE television soon

Nia Jax hasn't been seen on WWE television since Elimination Chamber 2025. The former champion teamed up with Candice LeRae in a losing effort to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.

Roman Reigns may decide to create a new version of The Bloodline and could request that The Irresistible Force join the faction. Jax is close to the Anoa'i family and would be a great addition to the group.

#4. Lance Anoa'i

Lance Anoa'i reportedly signed with the promotion last year. He made an appearance on the May 25, 2019, edition of WWE RAW and lost to Shane McMahon in a quick match.

Shane McMahon was involved in a rivalry with Roman Reigns at the time, and attacked Anoa'i after the match. Reigns rushed to the ring to save his cousin, and may decide to give him his first big break in the company. The Head of the Table could recruit Anoa'i for a new version of The Bloodline, and the 33-year-old could help him battle Seth Rollins' new faction.

#3. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa attempted to become The Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL last year. However, he was unsuccessful and lost to Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on WWE RAW in January.

Sikoa has taken a backseat to Jacob Fatu on SmackDown and was not booked for a match at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns could reach out to Sikoa after he was beaten down by Breakker and Rollins on this past Monday's episode of RAW, and attempt to reunite with his former stablemate.

#2. Tamina

Tamina is a part of the Anoa'i family through marriage and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Natalya. She hasn't competed in a match since 2023 and was removed from the company's active roster last year.

Roman Reigns could bring the 47-year-old back to WWE in a new version of The Bloodline in the weeks ahead. The former champion has a ton of experience in the wrestling business and would be a good fit for the group.

#1. The Rock

Roman Reigns and The Rock teamed up to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL last year. Cody Rhodes would go on to dethrone Roman Reigns during Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, and had an impressive reign as champion before losing the title to John Cena at The Show of Shows this year.

The Rock has not been seen since Cody Rhodes declined to give him his soul at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Final Boss and Reigns could reunite in the weeks ahead to create a new version of The Bloodline, and may become the most powerful faction in WWE.

