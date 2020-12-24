5 WWE feuds that were canceled in 2020 that could happen in 2021

There are several scrapped WWE Feuds that could be revisited in 2021.

Whilst 2020 started out brightly for WWE with their annual Royal Rumble and trip over to Saudi Arabia, the COVID-19 pandemic has since caused havoc and become a huge headache for WWE's creative team.

Whilst the company was able to ensure that many WWE feuds still went ahead and the pay-per-views that were scheduled still took place, there are several feuds that had to be scrapped.

Many of these canceled feuds were down to last-minute changes or the fact that certain WWE stars were not in attendance at the time and were unable to follow through on their commitments.

That being said, by all accounts 2021 should be a much better year for WWE and some of these feuds could be picked back up in the new year.

Here are just five scrapped or dropped WWE feuds from 2020 that could now happen in 2021 instead.

#5. Liv Morgan and Lana - WWE Relationship angle

The year kicked off with the marriage of Lana and Bobby Lashley and it's safe to say that a lot has changed over the past 12 months. Lashley is now United States Champion and the CEO of The Hurt Business, whilst Lana is on the sidelines after suffering an injury at the hands of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

The union between the two stars led to Liv Morgan revealing that she had a past relationship with Lana, for the shock factor, before the two women then embarked on a short feud where Liv was united with Rusev.

This story was scrapped quite soon after it began and there weren't a lot of back stories given to the relationship as a whole.

Liv Morgan later spoke in an interview with Inside The Ropes about the possibility of this story being picked up once again in the future:

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience.”

The two women are currently on different brands, but that could all change in an instant in WWE.