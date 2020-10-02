5 WWE feuds for Roman Reigns if he gets drafted to RAW

WWE recently confirmed that the Draft will return on Friday, Oct. 9, on FOX. It will continue Monday, Aug. 12, on USA Network.

Right now, it is pretty apparent that a top star like Roman Reigns would be a valuable asset for either brand during the upcoming WWE Draft.

Top champions can also be traded from one brand to another, with Brock Lesnar being a recent example from last year's Draft. So there is a slight chance that Reigns could be traded to RAW in 2020.

But this also means that the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, will probably shift to SmackDown if The Tribal Chief arrives on the Red brand. So, as a general rule, McIntyre won't be included in this list as a potential opponent for Reigns from RAW.

Here are five potential feuds for Roman Reigns if he gets drafted to WWE RAW.

#5: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe could happen on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns (left) and Samoa Joe (right)

The Tribal Chief and the Samoan Submission Machine have faced each other several times in WWE before, but there are new and exciting reasons why they should feud again in 2020.

Currently, Samoa Joe is a part of RAW's commentary team, but he could return to in-ring action in WWE sooner than later. The Red brand could undoubtedly benefit from his in-ring acumen right now.

Technically, Samoa Joe is not related to the Anoa'i Family, but he is well-linked with the Samoan archipelago. A major part of Roman's current gimmick is being The Tribal Chief of the Anoa'i family. Samoa Joe could be viewed as an "outsider" if WWE were to book a feud between Joe and Reigns after the 2020 WWE Draft.

Also, with Joe being the potential babyface and with Reigns portraying the role of the ultimate heel, a feud between both of these Superstars in 2020 would certainly be an amazing contrast from their previous encounters in WWE.