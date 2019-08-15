5 WWE feuds that could get Hell in a Cell matches this fall

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST

Hell in a Cell is reserved for top WWE stars in top feuds. Whom might get the nod in 2019?

Hell in a Cell isn’t the be all end all feud ender it used to be, nor is it necessarily synonymous with great matches these days. The PPV does still have unique classics like The Undertaker v Mankind and The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels in its history.

The Cell remains as big of a spectacle as WWE has nowadays for a singles match, and by sheer immensity of the Cell itself, it remains an honor for a storyline to ultimately garner a match inside the menacing structure.

The Hell in a Cell PPV is now less than two months away. While it’s still early to predict who will lock horns inside the Devil’s Playground this time around, we can start to see certain rivalries that might warrant some violence and a sense of finality by October.

Here is a look at five rivalries that could get the Hell in a Cell treatment this fall.

#5 Seth Rollins v AJ Styles

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles have the skill to put on a sensational Hell in a Cell bout.

For as decorated of a star as AJ Styles has become in WWE, he has not yet had the opportunity to perform inside of one of WWE’s most distinctive, signature match types, Hell in a Cell. While Styles can still hit remarkable high flying offense, he has also evolved his game with his advancing age to be more ground centered.

So, whereas the prospect of Styles working a match in the Cell ten years ago—before he actually signed with WWE—would have almost certainly entailed a big dive or bump, in 2019 we could expect something different.

As one of WWE’s greatest in ring performers, we could anticipate him honoring the cage match tradition with a brutal classic. There may be no better rival for him to do that with than Seth Rollins.

WWE has pushed the Beast Slayer nicely with his clean victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. He seems to have fallen short of challengers now and Styles has the talent and kayfabe credibility to work in that role for an extended program while WWE builds other challengers, culminating in a showdown in the Cell.

