5 WWE feuds that need to take place in the near future

While Superstar Shakeup may not have turned the world upside down, it has left many possibilities wide open for big rivalries. Superstars have switched brands. For instance, AJ Styles has left his house, Smackdown, to move to RAW, while the Big Dog has made a move to SmackDown Live. The Bar, The Riot Squad, and Sanity have split. Bobby Roode has become Robert Roode.

Elsewhere, Buddy Murphy and Alexender, from 205 Live, will now bring light to the main roster. NXT Superstar Ricochet has become a RAW Superstar, while Aleister Black will bleed blue.

With such a talented roster, WWE should provide us with some stellar rivalries. Both RAW and SmackDown have compelling heel and face dynamic across their rosters. We are excited to see which superstars will face off through this year, as there always are some dream feuds we await. Seth Rollins and. AJ Styles have already started to cross paths. In this article, we present 5 feuds that need to take place in the near future.

#5 The Miz vs. Sami Zayn

We can't wait for these two to cross paths. Since returning, Sami Zayn has been 'gold' on the microphone. He has voiced his displeasure with the WWE Universe, holding them accountable for the toxic WWE culture.

On the other hand, The Miz, The A-Lister, has turned face. After spending an eternity as a heel, Miz is a good guy now, and he's been as terrific in his new role as he was as the bad guy. He is still as good a talker as ever. The potential verbal battles are why Zayn and Miz should collide. It'd be a fantastic rivalry with some memorable promo-work.

Both men can rip into one another. Zayn can touch upon Miz's show 'Miz and Mrs.' He can touch upon Miz being an egomaniac, an entitled and overappreciated Superstar. In opposition, Miz can emphasize that he has received more criticism than anyone, but has taken it in stride to gain the respect of the WWE Universe.

Wouldn't it be nice to have Miz remind Zayn that he's been working ceaselessly, enjoying every bit of it, while Zayn was out vacationing? We haven't even mentioned the high-quality matches these two guys will deliver. It's a must-see feud we need to see soon.

