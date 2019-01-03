5 WWE feuds that were cancelled in 2018

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.64K // 03 Jan 2019, 14:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and The Rock

2018 is done and dusted, and what a year we had in the WWE. New records set, new title holders, new fan favourites, and a promise to listen to the fans and offer more.

The year saw some great feuds on WWE television, on WWE RAW and SmackDown; Becky Lynch showed us she is "The Man" with her feud against Charlotte Flair, as well as the invasion of RAW; AJ Styles and Samoa Joe had a very personal feud on SmackDown; while Ronda Rousey feuded with Nia Jax on RAW.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

We also saw the long-awaited feud between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, after the latter won the 2018 Royal Rumble, and although their feud didn't live up to the lofty expectations many fans set for it, it was entertaining and enjoyable.

But, there were certain feuds that did not happen, or were teased by the WWE but fell flat due to various reasons. Here, let's take a look at 5 WWE feuds that were cancelled in 2018:

#5 Roman Reigns vs The Rock

Roman Reigns and The Rock

This was a match that was set for WrestleMania 35, which the WWE would've hoped to bring back WWE fans to the product, as well as casual viewers. Roman Reigns vs The Rock would have been a match that would've churned out millions commercially for the WWE, with the former being the Universal Champion, and the latter being one of the most popular actors in the world.

But Reigns' illness, which he revealed on RAW, will not see him in the WWE ring in the near future. The Rock has spoken about his desire to return to the WWE ring and this was the only match that probably made sense, storyline-wise, as The Rock and Reigns are similar in a lot of aspects, as well as being cousins.

He even revealed which wrestler he would want to face in his return to the WWE ring, “The other one would be a guy who just needs my foot in his ass, Roman Reigns.”

Recent reports have said that The Rock was supposed to enter the 2019 Royal Rumble, win it, and face Reigns at WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement