5 WWE Hall of Famers close to Vince McMahon in real life

Vince McMahon is the undisputed king of not only WWE but all of professional wrestling. The Chairman and CEO of WWE has given his life to the business for the past four decades. He has made this company the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world. A feat worthy of every praise.

During his time in the business, Vince has worked very closely with talent off-screen as well as competed against some of them in the ring. So it's only natural that he has developed a special bond with his fellow superstars of the past and the present.

In this article, we look at 5 WWE Hall of Famers who have been close to Vince McMahon in real life:

Special Mention - Future WWE Hall of Famer - The Undertaker

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon's friendship is like wine. It has just got better with age. The Deadman, since making his debut at SurvivorSeries in 1990 has shared a longstanding friendship with Vince that has lasted for 30 years and counting.

The Undertaker's documentary 'The Last Ride' showcased the special bond these two greats shared. Taker referred to Vince as the most influential man in his life other than his father and said he would "take a bullet for the man." When asked about his friendship with The Undertaker, Vince just had tears in his eyes which is surely a lot more than words can describe.

As a tribute to the special bond, The Phenom even named his son Gunner Vincent Calaway after McMahon's first name.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer - Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon formed a deep friendship during the 1980s when the Hulkster was at the peak of his wrestling career in WWE. Hogan took the business to greater heights at the time for which Vince has always been indebted.

Despite blacklisting the WWE Hall of Famer in 2015 for his racial comments, Vince still welcomed back the Hulkster a few years later, which was largely down to the friendship they built over the years.

Hogan continues to make sporadic appearances in WWE and was last seen as the guest host of WrestleMania 37 earlier this year.

