5 WWE Hall of Famers who never won a Championship

The WWE Hall of Fame is illustrious for having some of the biggest names in professional wrestling honored for their legacy. These wrestlers establish themselves through their personalities/characters, storylines, feuds, and in some cases, through the championships they’ve won.

To some fans' surprise, you may be shocked to discover that there are a small handful of wrestlers who have never won a single championship in their careers. That’s what makes this upcoming list so special and unique. A couple of these names may surprise you.

With that said, let’s look at five WWE Hall of Famers who have never won a single championship.

#5. Queen Sharmell

CONNER 🇨🇦 @WrestleConner



What a couple.



#WWEHOF Booker T getting emotional and wiping tears off his face while Queen Sharmell gives her induction speech is everything.What a couple. Booker T getting emotional and wiping tears off his face while Queen Sharmell gives her induction speech is everything. What a couple. ❤️#WWEHOF https://t.co/pIYd0ftzZ6

Sharmell Sullivan started her career in WCW as a Nitro Gril in 1998 and wrestled a handful of matches for the company. When WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, she was released from WCW but would later sign a developmental deal with the company.

Sharmell would primarily be a backstage interviewer, and later the valet for her real-life husband, Booker T. Sharmell, did everything she could to make sure her husband succeeded in the company and continued this trend when Booker jumped to TNA Wrestling (IMPACT Wrestling) between 2007 through 2009.

Sharmell was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

#4. Sunny

Tammy Sytch (Sunny) shown here giving her Hall of Fame speech in 2008.

Sunny is the original “Diva” of the WWE and was a trailblazer for women entering the organization from the mid-to-late 90s onward. Sunny was a valet, guest ring announcer and color commentator throughout her run in the company until her departure in 1998.

Sunny wrestled in several matches and continued managing Chris Candido throughout their journey in ECW and later WCW. Her career would head into a downward spiral, as substance and alcohol abuse began to take over her life.

Sunny was inducted into the 2008 WWE Hall of Fame.

#3. Mr. T

Irish McNeil @IrishMcNeilBC 1985 - 31st March - Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff - Wrestlemania



Couldn’t have been any other choice…The 1st Wrestlemania Main Event. May not have been the best wrestling spectacle (albeit better than I remembered) but what a show and what impact it’s had. 1985 - 31st March - Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff - WrestlemaniaCouldn’t have been any other choice…The 1st Wrestlemania Main Event. May not have been the best wrestling spectacle (albeit better than I remembered) but what a show and what impact it’s had. https://t.co/DgNFY5uqbR

Now, some of you are thinking: “Why is Mr. T on this list? He’s a celebrity.”. In theory, you are correct. Mr. T is a celebrity but has also wrestled a couple of matches with the company. Not only that, but the matches were also two of the biggest in wrestling history, let alone WWE, and he never won a single championship title.

Mr. T wrestled alongside “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan in the inaugural WrestleMania main event, as the two combatants went toe-to-toe with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. Hogan and Mr. T walked away victorious.

The following year, Mr. T would return for WrestleMania II to have a “Boxing Match” with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. The match ended in a disqualification after Piper decided to break the rules and attack Mr. T. with a basic body slam.

The Hollywood star made one last notable wrestling appearance, this time with WCW at the 1994 Halloween Havoc event as a special guest referee for Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair. Later, he would wrestle once again at Starrcade 1994 in a match against Kevin Sullivan, defeating him via pinfall.

Mr. T was inducted into the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame.

#2. Torrie Wilson

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson never had a Women's Championship title reign.

Torrie Wilson is one of the most worldwide known divas of the past. Surprisingly, between her runs with WCW and WWE, she never won a single championship in her career. Wilson was mostly known for her valet work with Billy Kidman, who she would marry and then divorce later in life.

Torrie teamed up, then later had a brief feud with Stacy Keibler. However, her most notable rivalry came in 2005 with Dawn Marie, who in the storyline was having an affair with Torrie’s father, Al Wilson.

Wilson's father would pass away (in storyline) from a heart attack after making love to Dawn Marie multiple times.

Torrie Wilson was inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame.

#1. "The Voice of WWE" Jim Ross

We know that “Good Ol’ JR” is a commentator and not a wrestler at heart. However, Ross wrestled a few times on Monday Night RAW and on pay-per-view at Extreme Rules (2010). Since Ross never won a championship during those matches, he made the cut.

Jim Ross is arguably one of the greatest wrestling commentators of all time and is still active today with AEW. JR defeated Michael Cole in a singles match days on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2010 days before Extreme Rules.

Speaking of which, Ross teamed up with Jerry Lawler as they lost to Cole and Jack Swagger in a “County Whipping Match”, that was about as good (or bad) as you may expect.

Perhaps the most well-known match Ross worked in the company was against Triple H on Monday Night RAW in 2005 at Madison Square Garden. The match was booked as a means for Triple H to get back at Ross for his WrestleMania 21 loss to Batista.

This was a No DQ match, which meant JR had to basically survive the encounter. Batista came in to save Ross, blasting him with a steel chair and putting Ross over Triple H to get the pinfall victory.

Jim Ross was inducted into the 2005 WWE Hall of Fame.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi