5 WWE Hall of Famers Roman Reigns has surpassed with his combined reign of 651+ days

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has now completed 651 days as a world champion in WWE. He has thus surpassed Bret Hart's milestone of 650 days as the company's top champion.

Reigns is doing the best work of his career as a bad guy on SmackDown. He has been Universal Champion for more than a year at this point. Roman Reigns won the coveted belt at Payback 2020, mere days after returning to WWE as a heel. He defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend to win the Universal title and no one has succeeded in taking it from him so far.

The Tribal Chief is all set to defend the belt against arch-rival Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view. He will now target Randy Orton's milestone: a whopping 806 days as world champion, across 14 reigns.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at five Hall of Famers aside from Bret Hart, who are now behind Roman Reigns when it comes to number of days as WWE's world champion.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Jus🏆in @Justin_SofOK WWE Champion Kurt Angle going full Sabu is wonderful. #wwe03 WWE Champion Kurt Angle going full Sabu is wonderful. #wwe03 https://t.co/M8LV1tCCqI

Kurt Angle carved a Hall of Fame career for himself during his first WWE run in 1998-2006. He was a legit athlete with an Olympic background, and did exceptionally well in his rookie year.

Angle's biggest win during his early run came at Armageddon 2000, where he defeated The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Rikishi inside Hell In A Cell. He was later pushed as one of the very few credible threats to Brock Lesnar on SmackDown.

Angle stood toe to toe with The Beast Incarnate on various occasions, with his most famous victory over Lesnar coming at SummerSlam 2003.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Team Angle with ALL the gold!..WWE Champion Kurt Angle and WWE Tag Team Champions (SmackDown) Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas with Paul Heyman back in 2003 Team Angle with ALL the gold!..WWE Champion Kurt Angle and WWE Tag Team Champions (SmackDown) Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas with Paul Heyman back in 2003 https://t.co/fOIKKKtv02

Kurt Angle won four WWE titles and had a single World Heavyweight title reign in 2006, which amounted to 376 days as world champion. He retired in 2019, two years after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It's safe to assume that Angle is no longer a threat to Roman Reigns, when it comes to combined days as the company's top champion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das