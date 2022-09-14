5 WWE Hall of Famers who won championships after being inducted

Goldberg became the first WWE Hall of Famer to win the Universal Title

When a WWE Superstar is inducted into the Hall of Fame, it usually signifies that their full-time career on the active roster has ended. While some continue to make regular non-wrestling appearances or work the occasional match, these veterans rarely return to the championship scene.

However, over the years, a select few legends have turned back the clock and placed themselves (albeit temporarily) back at the forefront of WWE. For better or worse, these Hall of Famers have shown that titles aren't just for the active roster and that sometimes, experience triumphs over youth.

In this list, we will look at five WWE Hall of Famers who were able to win championships after being inducted.

#5. The Fabulous Moolah won the WWE (then WWF) Women's Title in 1999 after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995

At 76, The Fabulous Moolah became the oldest Women's Champion in WWE history.

Influential and controversial in equal measure, The Fabulous Moolah achieved unprecedented success when men firmly dominated the world of professional wrestling. Establishing herself as one of the most dominant female wrestlers both on and off-screen, Moolah's reputation was notorious.

A testament to Moolah's dominance across the industry was her astounding 28-year reign as WWF Women's Champion from 1956-1983. To this day, Her record is the longest title reign in professional wrestling history. She remained with WWF before retiring quietly in 1988.

Seven years later, she was honored as the first woman inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, in the years to come, Moolah proved that she could continue to entertain crowds into her old age. No longer a dominant villain, Moolah and her friend Mae Young returned to the company in 1999 in various comedic roles.

Still able to take bumps and work the occasional match even in her 70s, Moolah shockingly won the WWF Women's Title from Ivory at No Mercy 1999. At 76, she would become one of the oldest wrestlers to ever win a championship. Although her reign would only last eight days, she managed a successful title defense against Mae Young before dropping the gold back to Ivory.

While Moolah's legacy may have been called into question since her death in 2007, the fact remains that she is the oldest woman to ever win a WWE Title. The Fabulous Moolah was also the first person to win a title after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#4. Pat Patterson won the Hardcore Championship in 2000 after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996

Pat Patterson would infamously defend the Hardcore Championship at King of the Ring 2000

One of the most influential figures in the history of WWE, Pat Patterson, was a legend both in the ring and behind the scenes. Recognized as the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, Patterson became one of Vince McMahon's closest advisors and the creator of the Royal Rumble match.

Although he retired from full-time competition in 1984, Patterson remained with the company and adopted various roles. He became an announcer, referee, and producer, among other jobs. He was honored for his continuous efforts in the company with an induction into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Despite his role backstage and occasional cameos on TV, Patterson unexpectedly returned as a full-time character in 1998. Working alongside Gerald Brisco as one of Mr. McMahon's stooges, the Hall of Famer became a comedic heel in a parody of his actual backstage roles.

The aging legend worked the occasional match and was often on the receiving end of a beating from various other Superstars of the time. However, at 59, Patterson would capture the Hardcore Title from Brisco in 2000. Taking advantage of the title's 24/7 rule, Patterson pinned Brisco backstage after smashing a champagne bottle over his head.

While his reign was not long, it was certainly memorable. At King of the Ring 2000, Patterson faced Brisco for the title in the infamous Evening Gown Match. Both men would put on a comedic match before Crash Holly ran in and took the title for himself.

Recognized as the oldest Hardcore Champion in history, Patterson would later win the 24/7 Championship in 2019 at the age of 78. Poetically, he lost the title to his old friend Gerald Brisco. To date, Pat Patterson holds the record for being the oldest champion in WWE history.

#3. Roddy Piper won the World Tag Team Championship in 2006 after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005

Rowdy Roddy Piper was one of WWF's most memorable superstars. Initially a villain, Hot Rod became one of the company's most beloved babyfaces. He was so popular that he did not need a championship to enhance his image. Aside from an Intercontinental Title win in 1992, he never held another championship in the company.

One of the earliest stars to not work a full-time schedule with WWE, Piper alternated between his role with WWF and Hollywood commitments up until 1996. Following a run in WCW, he would briefly return full-time to the company in 2003 as a heel before being rereleased shortly after.

By 2005, Piper was welcomed back into the WWE fold with an induction into the Hall of Fame. He made sporadic appearances throughout the year before joining forces with Ric Flair to take on The Spirit Squad. Chosen over Dusty Rhodes and Sgt. Slaughter, Hot Rod, and The Nature Boy, the duo, captured the World Tag Team Titles from the younger team at Taboo Tuesday 2006.

Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma just a week into his reign. As a result, Piper was written out of storylines with an injury and lost the Tag Titles to Rated-RKO after an eight-day reign.

Luckily, Hot Rod overcame these health issues a couple of months later and appeared and even wrestled occasionally up until his death in 2015. While a lengthy reign was never feasible for Piper at that stage of his career, it was nice to see the legend recognized with the championship success that has long eluded him throughout his stellar career.

#2. Bret Hart won the United States Championship in 2010 after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006

Bret Hart would win the US Title in his home country of Canada following his WWE return in 2010

There was a time when one would never imagine seeing Bret Hart in a WWE ring again. Having left the company on acrimonious terms in 1997 following the Montreal Screwjob, Hart suffered a stroke in 2002 that seemingly ended his career for good.

However, heroically, The Hitman overcame the disease and regained his health. In the years to follow, he quietly mended fences with Vince McMahon and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2006. Despite this, he remained unwilling to return with a more substantial role.

Come 2010, The Excellence of Execution had a change of heart and was ceremoniously welcomed back to TV. Publicly reconciling with longtime foe Shawn Michaels, Hart began feuding with Mr. McMahon. Eight years after being told he may not be able to walk again, The Hitman marched down the aisle at WrestleMania and defeated his nemesis in front of his entire family.

The miracle run was far from over as Hart stuck around throughout the year. Drawing the ire of The Miz, The Hitman would silence The Awesome One by taking his United States Championship in front of a raucous hometown crowd in 2010. Having made his point, Hart vacated the title the following week and took on the role of RAW's General Manager.

To this day, The Hitman remains primarily affiliated with WWE and makes appearances for the company from time to time. While we might never see Bret Hart win another championship, it was terrific to see him have one last title win in front of his beloved Canadian fans.

#1. Goldberg won the Universal Title in 2020 after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018

Even into his 50s, Goldberg has been presented as one of the most dominant and unstoppable forces in WWE history. Initially, a product of WCW, the former NFL player won over fans with his larger-than-life presence and ability to quickly defeat his foes.

After a lackluster run with WWE from 2003-2004, many did not expect the legendary superstar to ever return to the company. However, in late 2016, Goldberg returned and wasted no time re-asserting his dominance. Squashing Brock Lesnar in under 90 seconds, Goldberg showed that he was here to stay.

Just a few months later, Goldberg won the Universal Title from Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017 before dropping it to The Beast the following month at WrestleMania 33. Following the loss, it seemed that the once undefeated superstar had hung up his boots for good. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, but it soon became apparent that he was not yet done in the ring.

By 2019, Goldberg had returned to work the occasional match and had wrestled The Undertaker and Dolph Ziggler. Shockingly, he challenged The Fiend at Crown Jewel 2020 for The Universal Championship, and, much to everyone's surprise, convincingly won the title.

Goldberg's win allowed him to break his record as the oldest Universal Champion and made him the first WWE Hall of Famer to capture a world title after being inducted. Just as he did in 2017, Goldberg lost the title at WrestleMania, this time to Braun Strowman.

Unlike the other entries in this list, Goldberg isn't entirely done with his in-ring career. Since losing the title, the Hall of Famer has returned numerous times to compete for the WWE and Universal Championship. With a few matches left on his current deal with the company, it will only be a matter of time before we find out who's next.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Hall of Famers continue to feature in the WWE Championship scene? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy