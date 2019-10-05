5 WWE Hall of Famers who have appeared in ICW

Some big names have appeared in ICW!

"Unconventional. Outrageous. Outlandish. Extreme."

Four words that well and truly define ICW.

However, you only need one.

"Insane."

For anyone unfamiliar with Insane Championship Wrestling, the Glasgow-based promotion has gone from putting on shows in front of 20 people in Maryhill to selling out the 5,000-capacity SECC and putting on monumental shows at Glasgow's 11,000-capacity SSE Hydro.

You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over!

The promotion is the brain-child of founder Mark Dallas, and has seen some of the biggest names from around the world compete in an ICW ring, and no less than 40 WWE Superstars.

The likes of Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Killian Dain, Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Piper Niven and Noam Dar have spent time as staples of the promotion, with the likes of Finn Balor, Ricochet, Mickie James, Kushida, Toni Storm, Sarah Logan, Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and many others appearing in an ICW ring!

#5 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle graced Glasgow's SSE Hydro

Back in 2016, Insane Championship Wrestling welcomed an Olympic Gold Medallist to the promotion for the very first time, as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle didn't just show up in the promotion, he took on NXT UK star and current number one contender to the ICW World Heavyweight Championship Joe Coffey at the 11,000-seater venue, Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

Joe Coffey picked up the win on the night, making Angle tap out to the No Mercy - but there's no doubt that the WWE legend's appearance was one of the true stories of the night. We actually caught up with Joe Coffey to chat about the match and much more recently, which you can check out here.

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

