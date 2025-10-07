5 WWE heel turns that are inevitable

WWE is all set to host Crown Jewel 2025 this weekend in Perth, Australia. Fans are excited to see the spectacle unfold, which could spark some new storylines and development in the company. Over the past few months, WWE has been teasing several character changes. Some of the biggest babyfaces are bound to turn heel down the line in the Stamford-based promotion.Heel turns have the potential to reinvigorate hype around superstars. It allows them to reboot their characters, which in turn gives rise to riveting storylines and feuds. From a former World Champion to a multiple-time WrestleMania main eventer, several big names are seemingly destined to embrace their dark side on RAW and SmackDown.Let's discuss five heel turns that are inevitable in WWE:#5. Jey UsoJey Uso has been undergoing an interesting character change over the past month. While earlier, The YEET Master used to come out as a jolly and fun figure, he has become much more serious lately. His obsession with becoming the main character of Monday Night RAW has sparked animosity with various stars like CM Punk and Jimmy Uso, who were once standing by his side.WWE appears to be setting the foundation for his heel turn, which may happen in the coming months. Fans have often complained about Jey's character being too basic. A heel turn has the potential to add different layers to his gimmick, putting the 40-year-old in the class of stars like Roman Reigns. Therefore, fans might witness him embracing his villainous side very soon.#4. WWE star BayleyBayley has been involved with Lyra Valkyria on RAW in recent times. However, one thing fans have noticed over the past few weeks is the difference in her attitude. While she pretends to be a fun and loving babyface, it just takes her a moment to snap into a ruthless version of herself that has even knocked out Valkyria at one point.This surprising shift is sparking the possibility of Bayley bringing back her villainous persona soon. The former WWE Women's Champion has been a babyface since early 2024. While fans enjoyed her heroic turn initially, things have been pretty lackluster since then. Therefore, The Role Model turning heel in the coming weeks seems inevitable.#3. Randy OrtonRandy Orton has had his eyes on the Undisputed WWE Championship for quite some time. WWE is constantly teasing that The Viper is closer than ever to knocking out his best friend, Cody Rhodes, to get his 15th World Title. Fans have been clamoring to see Orton turn heel for a long time. It seems like it is just a matter of a moment until Triple H pulls the trigger.A heel turn has the potential to save Randy Orton's career at this stage. The Apex Predator has been involved in lackluster storylines on SmackDown, often playing second fiddle. Besides, WWE has been hinting at a potential dream feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for quite some time. It is destined to happen and when it does, Orton's heel turn is inexorable.#2. Bianca BelairBianca Belair has been absent from action since April. While The EST had nothing much to do this year, she is likely to be involved in a major storyline in WWE upon her comeback. However, fans have expressed discontent with her current gimmick, which arguably became oversaturated. Therefore, the company might repackage her by turning her heel. A heel Bianca Belair can add a fresh flavor to the SmackDown women's division. Besides, The EST vs. Jade Cargill is a feud that is long overdue. The Stamford-based promotion has been constantly building The Storm as a top face of the blue brand. Therefore, Belair turning heel seems inevitable as her feud with Cargill is bound to happen very soon.#1. Roman ReignsAfter a monstrous heel run spanning almost five years, Roman Reigns turned a babyface last year. While fans appreciated this new chapter for the OTC, the shades of being a villain and master manipulator are still visible in his character. Despite being a babyface, Reigns has been giving Jey Uso pernicious advice, indicating that he could once again turn into the guy he was.The former Undisputed WWE Champion may ultimately embrace his heel persona down the line. It has the potential to give rise to another saga of The Bloodline, something that Triple H has been teasing since last month. Therefore, there is a good possibility that Roman Reigns might be looking for an opportunity to turn into a villain once again to rule the world.