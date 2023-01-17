5 WWE Legends advertised to appear for RAW is XXX

WWE will host the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW next Monday. The special edition of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

RAW is XXX is expected to be a memorable show. It is also the go-home show for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next Saturday. Several big matches and massive returns have been advertised for the historic episode of the company's flagship program.

The recently rehired Bobby Lashley will look to settle his differences with Austin Theory as the two fierce rivals collide for the United States Championship. Friends-turned-foes Becky Lynch and Bayley will also battle one-on-one next week.

Furthermore, a plethora of WWE legends, who have had unforgettable moments on the flagship show, have been officially announced for RAW is XXX. Here's a look at 5 such stars from the past.

#5 Teddy Long is advertised to appear for RAW is XXX

Theodore Long may be one of the most influential and popular managerial figures. From managing Mark Henry to running SmackDown, Long was a mainstay on television in a non-wrestling capacity for an extended period.

The Hall of Famer has seldom been seen on television in recent years, but he has been quite active and vocal on social media. He recently sat with Mac Davis on another edition of our The Wrestling Time Machine podcast to support AEW Superstar CM Punk.

Long also shared that he believes Matt Riddle may have backstage heat, citing The Original Bro's recent booking as evidence. Fortunately, the wrestling world will finally have the chance to see the former SmackDown General Manager again next week on RAW.

Like his appearance on RAW 25 five years ago, Teddy Long could likely be involved in a comedic backstage segment. However, few would object if he were to book a six-man tag match on behalf of Adam Pearce.

#4 Kurt Angle returns to RAW next week

At RAW is XXX, WWE will be injected with a heavy dose of "Intensity, Integrity, and Intelligence." The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle returns to Monday Nights for the first time in nearly five months to celebrate the flagship show's 30th anniversary.

Angle recently returned to SmackDown last month to celebrate his birthday. The Hall of Famer had a memorable evening as he brought out his milk truck and soaked The Alpha Academy in the only way he could. The former WWE Champion returns to the show where he ran for a year and a half as the general manager.

As fans may recall, the former amateur wrestler ran Monday Night RAW from April 2017 to August 2018 before Baron Corbin took over as Acting GM. In fact, he was running the flagship show at the time of RAW 25.

Will we see Kurt Angle give The Alpha Academy another milk bath? Is another reunion with Jason Jordan on the cards? If Edge is on the show, the two could re-create their iconic funny segment. Either way, it is always a delight to see him back home.

#3 Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will also be in Philly

Ric Flair is coming home!

Wooooo! Ric Flair, one of the greatest of all time, returns home for the 30th anniversary of RAW. There were murmurs of a strained relationship between Flair and his long-time friend, Triple H, who also books the shows, but they seemed to have buried the hatchet.

The sixteen-time world champion will also attend WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The Nature Boy came out of retirement last year to team up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville. So there is a strong chance that Flair could get physical next week.

During the pandemic era, Flair returned to align with Randy Orton over the summer of 2020. However, the treacherous Orton turned on his long-time mentor. The Hall of Famer then returned again in February 2021 to stick with his daughter. However, he soon departed from the company. Due to his extended absence from WWE, The Nature Boy's homecoming on RAW next week will be all the more special.

#2 Shawn Michaels will also be in the house

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels I want to take a moment to say thank you to all the Superstars, production staff, and teams @WWE that had a hand in making #NXTDeadline a success and a night I won’t forget! #WWENXT I want to take a moment to say thank you to all the Superstars, production staff, and teams @WWE that had a hand in making #NXTDeadline a success and a night I won’t forget! #WWENXT

Although he has become a staple attraction on NXT, casual wrestling fans haven't seen much of Shawn Michaels aside from training Logan Paul for his big match against Roman Reigns last November. Michaels seems committed to his backstage role, where he has done a commendable job and remains faithful to his retirement.

HBK returns to his former home as he is set to appear in Philly next week for RAW is XXX. Also announced for the show are Road Dogg and X-Pac. Triple H will also be in the house. We may be headed for a DX reunion minus Billy Gunn due to his affiliation with AEW.

It's always a pleasure to see Mr WrestleMania, and the WWE Universe will likely be on their feet to greet one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time.

#1 The Undertaker will rise again

The Undertaker will rise again from the depths of hell to return to RAW is XXX. It remains to be seen if he appears out of character as "Mark" or "The Phenom of WWE." This marks Taker's first on-screen appearance for the company since WrestleMania 38, where he was introduced as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Taker was one of the stars present on the inaugural edition of RAW on January 18, 1993. Thirty years later, he returns to the same ground where he spent three decades "taking souls and digging holes." Like many others appearing on the show, The DeadMan also appeared on RAW 25 in the Manhatten Center, the original home of WWE's flagship show.

What does The Phenom have in store for us? Will Mark deliver another emotional address to the fans, or will Taker step into the ring to deliver a Chokeslam?

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes