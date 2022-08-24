5 WWE legends Edge could face before his retirement

“The Rated R Superstar” Edge has had a good run since returning to WWE in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble match, after a decade of his retirement. Over the years, he has wrestled and feuded with the likes of Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and now The Judgment Day, the very group he founded several months ago.

The self proclaimed "Master Manipulator" may not have many years left in his career, and there seems to be only a handful of WWE Legends who could come back from the past to challenge “The Ultimate Opportunist”.

With that being said, let’s look at 5 WWE Legends who could face Edge before his final retirement.

#5 – Matt Hardy

The history between Matt Hardy and Edge speaks for itself. It dates back to the year 2000, during the tag team wars between The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz, all the way to the personal love triangle between Hardy, Edge, and Lita in 2005. Matt Hardy is currently under contract with AEW but has recently stated how WWE stars of the past may be more open to returning to the company now that Triple H is at the helm. So a potential showdown between these two rivals and former friends could potentially happen down the road.

#4 – Edge & Christian Reuniting?

Christian is Edge’s best friend, brother and the one guy he could count on to be at his side through thick and thin. Christian made his return to the squared circle in 2021 at the Royal Rumble, then later left for AEW. Christian is also in great shape and has shown that he has quite a few years left in him. Given the history behind E & C, it’s possible that Christian could find his way back home to WWE and consider being on the opposite side of the ring from "The Ultimate Opportunist" as opposed to teaming up with him for another tag team run.

#3 – Kurt Angle

The “Olympic Gold Medalist” is retired and has said that he has no plans to return to the ring after having knee replacement surgery. However, given the right opportunity and offer from WWE, could Kurt Angle come back for a proper retirement match with one of his best rivals to date?

Ironically enough, Kurt Angle is set to make an appearance on next week’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW from his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

#2 – Goldberg

Goldberg has been wrestling for the past couple of years in one-off matches in WWE, most recently as part of a feud with Bobby Lashley. Furthermore, Goldberg has maintained his conditioning and is still in great shape for his age. Goldberg and “The Rated R Superstar” have never faced each other inside a WWE ring, so this would very well be a dream match that could take place before both men call it a career (look at you, Saudi Arabia).

#1 – Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho would be the top choice to make a comeback to WWE and face “The Ultimate Opportunist” one last time. The two WWE Legends have a past together, having teamed briefly in 2009 before "The Master Manipulator" suffered an injury that forced him out of action.

He returned at the 2010 Royal Rumble as a babyface, winning the Royal Rumble match and would then go on to challenge Chris Jericho for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Jericho would defeat him at WrestleMania.

Given that over a decade has passed, and Jericho is currently employed by AEW, he still maintains a good relationship with WWE. He could very well make his return to the organization down the road and rekindle the feud these two men once had.

