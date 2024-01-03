5 WWE legends with the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match

Over the years, WWE Royal Rumble matches have featured several surprise appearances, unexpected returns, highlight reel moments, and much more. While most fans talk about the winners of the 30-man elimination match, many performers steal the spotlight by setting impressive records during the contest.

Rumble winners create a name for themselves by headlining WrestleMania. Meanwhile, a few others make a statement during those matches by being there for the longest duration or even having the most eliminations.

In this list, we will look at five WWE legends with the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble bout.

#5 and #4 Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin are tied at 10 eliminations

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, two of wrestling's greatest stars, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin, have a spot on this list. The WWE Hall of Famers recorded 10 eliminations in a single Rumble match.

In 1989, The Hulkster entered the multi-man match in the 18th spot. During his appearance, he eliminated Mr. Perfect, Koko B. Ware, Luke and Butch Bushwhacker, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, The Warlord, Bad News Brown, Randy Savage, and Big Boss Man. Hogan couldn't win the contest despite delivering a dominant performance, as Big John Studd reigned supreme.

The Rattlesnake eliminated 10 performers during the 1997 Royal Rumble match, where he entered as the fifth participant. He eliminated Phineas I. Godwinn, Bart Gunn, Jake Roberts, Marc Mero, Owen Hart, Savio Vega, Jesse James, Vader, The Undertaker, and Bret Hart. Austin eventually won the high-stakes bout.

#3 Kane was dominant in the 2001 Royal Rumble match

Kane is arguably among the most menacing characters in wrestling. It wasn't just his looks that made him frightening, but also his skills and strength. In 2001, he eliminated11 participants in a single Royal Rumble match, showcasing his unmatched dominance.

During the match, Kane eliminated Grand Master Sexay, Steve Blackman, Al Snow, Raven, Perry Saturn, The Honky Tonk Man, Tazz, Crash Holly, Albert, Scotty 2 Hotty, and The Rock. Still, it was Stone Cold who won the match after he utilized a steel chair to eliminate The Big Red Machine. This marked The Texas Rattlesnake's third Royal Rumble win.

#2 Roman Reigns broke Kane's record in 2014

Roman Reigns may not be competing in Royal Rumble matches now as he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he has had some memorable moments as part of the annual contest.

During the 2014 match, Reigns broke Kane's record of 11 eliminations by removing 12 WWE stars from the equation. This included Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Nash, The Great Khali, Goldust, El Torito, JBL, Luke Harper, Cesaro, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), and Sheamus. However, it was Batista who won the prestigious battle royal.

#1 Brock Lesnar holds the record for the most eliminations by a WWE star in a single Royal Rumble bout

In 2020, Brock Lesnar arguably delivered one of the most dominant Royal Rumble performances in history. During this appearance, he entered first and eliminated 13 stars.

The Beast eliminated Elias, Erick Rowan, Robert Roode, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, Big E, Cesaro, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, MVP, Keith Lee, and Braun Strowman. However, Drew McIntyre eventually eliminated Lesnar and won the contest.

It should also be noted that Braun Strowman is tied with Lesnar, scoring 13 eliminations. However, the former achieved this feat in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.