5 WWE legends who may never be added to the Hall of Fame 

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place in around two weeks, with The Undertaker headlining his class. The Deadman will be joined by Queen Sharmell and Big Van Vader as he takes his place amongst the elite of wrestling.

Whilst WWE's Hall of Fame has been hit by a lot of negative press in recent years, there are still many legends who deserve to be added as well as many other stars that the company should avoid.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who may never be added to the Hall of Fame.

#5. Former star Marty Jannetty

When it comes to controversial former superstars, Marty Jannetty is in a class of his own. Whilst he hit his stride as part of The Rockers and a few decades ago there could have been a pitch for Shawn Michaels and Jannetty to be added to The Hall of Fame, this is now very unlikely. Jannetty has made headlines in recent years for all the wrong reasons, including his personal life as well as a confession to a murder.

Jannetty has remained an active wrestler following his WWE departure and even returned to the company numerous times. That being said, his recent oversharing on Facebook has put him on the same level as Sunny and it's likely that WWE no longer wants to be associated with him.

#4. Former WWE Women's Champion Sable

Sable is a former Women's Champion and paved the way for the Divas Division that followed. Brock Lesnar's wife hasn't been seen on TV in around two decades and had her own issues with WWE in the early 2000s when she successfully sued Vince McMahon following her first stint.

The Playboy Covergirl did return to the company following these legal issues and reportedly left on good terms. Given the recent news that Torrie Wilson was forbidden from mentioning her name as part of her induction a few years ago and the fact that Sable is yet to be added despite numerous other females being chosen in recent years, it's likely that her time has now passed.

It's unclear why Sable hasn't been chosen to be added to the Hall of Fame given her husband's rise in the company over the past decade, but as of writing, Sable is one of the most deserving women who is yet to be given a place.

#3. Former World Champion Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit was a sure-fire future Hall of Famer early in his career and even won the WrestleMania main event back in 2004 when he came out on top against Triple H and Shawn Michaels to become World Champion.

Benoit has been all but forgotten by WWE after the company looked to erase him from history following the events that unfolded in 2007. The introduction of the Network in 2014 has meant that Benoit's name isn't as taboo as it once was and now there is a disclaimer ahead of any shows that include the former star.

Despite many superstars noting that Benoit still deserves a place in the Hall of Fame, it's unlikely that the company would want to deal with the backlash that would come with it.

#2. Current AEW Superstar CM Punk

CM Punk was one of the biggest stars in WWE at one point, but the former world champion has made his opinion of his former employers abundantly clear. Punk left WWE in 2014 and recently made his way over to AEW where he noted that there was never any chance that he would have returned to Vince McMahon's company after the neglect that he suffered leading to his initial exit.

Punk has returned to the company as part of WWE Backstage, but this was as an employee of FOX at the time. Punk was also fired on his wedding day and was then sued by head doctor Chris Amann, but was able to win the long-drawn-out case.

It's clear that Punk wants little to do with WWE moving forward and Vince McMahon wouldn't entertain inducting him into the Hall of Fame or offering an induction if it meant that he would be publicly rejected.

#1. Former superstar Owen Hart

Whilst the WWE Universe has campaigned for Owen Hart to be added to the Hall of Fame for several years, it's clear that the star will never be added. His widow Martha and his children have made it clear that they won't want him to be glorified by the promotion that were inadvertently responsible for his death.

Whilst AEW has pushed the former star in their recent tournament, it appears that his widow doesn't want to have anything to do with the company that Hart was wrestling for when he sadly passed back in 1999.

Hart was set to wrestle Goldust when he looked to make his way through the rafters and make quite the entrance into the ring. Instead, he came unclipped and fell to his death whilst Over the Edge was still on the air.

Bret Hart and The Hart Foundation have already been added to the Hall of Fame but it appears that Owen will never be able to join them.

