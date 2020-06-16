5 WWE legends who need to return soon

WWE legends may not appear as much during the pandemic era of WWE

However, these are five names that would be a big boost to WWE programming.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

John Cena at WrestleMania 36

WWE legends having a spot on any major card has been a subject of much debate over the last decade. While they undeniably help in ticket sales, television viewership, and growth in the general interest, fans have criticized WWE's reliance on the "part-timers" and glorification of the past eras as they feel it's at the expense of the current roster.

There's also no denying that WWE has compromised the momentum of full-time Superstars in favor of part-timers. Regardless, legends play a big role in the legacy of the company and industry and while we agree that WWE should focus on investing in the present and the future, there's always a place for a legend to return and hopefully, put over younger stars.

While the unprecedented pandemic era is unlikely to see the return of many legends (for the simple reason that WWE isn't splashing money right now), there is going to be a time when the crowds return and subsequently, the legends will return for big events as well.

Here are five WWE legends who need to return the most:

#5. Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Shane McMahon is a name that we haven't seen in nearly a year now. He had a three-and-a-half-year return run in WWE - one where he was the babyface commissioner of SmackDown Live, up until WrestleMania season in 2019, where he turned heel.

Following that, he would have the remainder of his run as a heel, up until Kevin Owens beat him on the SmackDown on FOX premiere to officially end his run in WWE. Despite this, Shane McMahon has reportedly had a backstage presence and we could see a point later this year where he returns for a big match.

He doesn't necessarily need to have a long run like he did last time.

1 / 5 NEXT