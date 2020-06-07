5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE officials 'desperate' to book Brock Lesnar dream match, 3-time World Champion taking time off to prepare for retirement?

Brock Lesnar (left); Vince McMahon (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's a stacked edition as we get closer to WWE Backlash. Let's not waste any time and jump right into the big rumors of the week!

#5. Hope is true: WWE officials desperate for a dream Brock Lesnar match

Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Brock Lesnar is most likely set to return around SummerSlam time. While he's normally out post-WrestleMania until the summer, there have been occasions like last year, where he worked multiple dates (albeit in short appearances) before SummerSlam.

According to Tom Colohue in his latest video, WWE officials are desperate to book the dream match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. He said:

I do know that there is a desperate need among some parts of the executive level in the WWE to get the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match coming. And as I have reported here previously, Brock Lesnar has been pencilled in for an appearance around SummerSlam, which means it is certainly possible that we are going to get that match.

He stated that the match doesn't need to be for the WWE Championship:

With that said, I don't think that match requires the WWE Championship; it depends more than anything on what they have in line for McIntyre. McIntyre may be due against Lashley for a rematch, McIntyre may be going against Lesnar or, as I have mentioned it previously, I do maintain the hope, that McIntyre may be going up against The Undertaker.

We hope this is true because there's no better time for the match to happen at this point. While 2018 would have been perfect, it's not too late and Bobby Lashley could have enough momentum on his side. Moreover, he's stated before that one of the main reasons for his WWE return was a match against Brock Lesnar, so he certainly deserves it.

