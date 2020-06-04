Seth Rollins reportedly wants more members to join his faction, Paul Heyman's decision

Seth Rollins has pitched a few names, and it's up to Paul Heyman now.

Will Paul Heyman accept the Monday Night Messiah's backstage proposal?

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins (Image courtesy: wrestlingdvdnetwork)

Seth Rollins has finally settled into his role as the Monday Night Messiah. He leads a stable that includes two promising talents in Murphy and Austin Theory, but more disciples could be on their way.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue was the first to report on a previous edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Seth Rollins has been actively pushing for WWE to add more members to his stable. The former WWE Champion has pitched a few names, and while we don't know their identity, WWE could end up expanding Rollins' stable.

The decision to do that, however, lies in Paul Heyman's hands.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom revealed more details regarding the possibility of more members being added to Seth Rollins' faction.

Will Paul Heyman accept Seth Rollins' backstage proposal?

Tom noted that the decision to increase the number of Seth Rollins' disciples is up to RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman. Seth Rollins' idea is to bring in new and fresh talents who could use the opportunity to develop their overall skillset. Tom stated that there are quite a few people who could end up joining Seth Rollins' cause on RAW.

Rollins is very proud of what he's accomplished thus far, and he could be just getting started with his heel gimmick.

Tom revealed the following:

Advertisement

Seth has pitched quite a few names, and at this point, it's essentially up to Paul Heyman. He wants to bring in someone new, quite fresh, and help them develop. It could even be someone like Humberto Carrillo, of course, to really help him develop. But there are quite a few people. He's very proud of what he's been able to accomplish. I certainly would be too, and I would laugh so hard if it ends up being Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins may get some reinforcements soon but which Superstars would benefit from joining the Monday Night Messiah on RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.