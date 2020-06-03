MVP reportedly not a producer in WWE; New role revealed

Drew McIntyre and MVP on WWE RAW

WWE have made several backstages in the last few months, with producers and Superstars being let go from the company. Now, there's another producer that's been relieved of his role in WWE, but he still remains a key part of the company - MVP.

PWInsider have reported that MVP is no longer a backstage producer in the company, but has become a full-time performer.

"Since we have received a few emails asking, MVP has transitioned into performing full-time and is not currently working as a producer for the company."

MVP was made a backstage producer earlier this year, but has continued to make appearances on WWE television.

MVP after returning to WWE

The veteran Superstar is currently the manager of Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW. MVP returned to WWE earlier this year, when he was a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. He didn't last long as he was thrown out in quick fashion by Brock Lesnar.

On the RAW following the Royal Rumble, MVP wrestled Rey Mysterio, and has had a few matches since on the Red brand. He brought back the VIP Lounge segment to RAW, and a few days later announced that he was hired by WWE as a backstage producer.

He recently revealed that John Laurinaitis offered him the producer's job and how he was roped in to return to television:

"They offered me a producer's position and I accepted it. But they still had value in me as MVP. Next thing I know, everyone is getting let go, and all these crazy things are happening. Then they ask me, 'Hey MVP, would you like to come back full time?'"

He also spoke about why he returned to WWE and how another wrestling promotion were also interested in signing him.