5 WWE Legends who probably won't compete at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania season is normally when WWE loves to bring back legends. Whether it's for high-profile marquee matches or special appearances, we've seen several nostalgic moments at the grandest stage of them all.

These five WWE legends, however, are unlikely to compete at WrestleMania 37 this year:

#5. Triple H - Another WrestleMania absence?

Triple H on RAW

There have been many Superstars over the years who have defined WrestleMania, but few have done so the way Triple H has. He has the second most WrestleMania appearances behind The Undertaker and has had several iconic matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Triple H missed WrestleMania for the first time in 13 years in 2020. But unlike 2007, it wasn't due to injury. Triple H revealed that he was glad not to be a part of WrestleMania 36, stating that he's a full-time office guy now:

"Right now, I'm a full-time office guy. It's funny, ironically I wasn't scheduled to be in this year's WrestleMania anyway. Every year as time goes by, it gets more and more hectic for me. Getting in the ring just becomes an added burden. Especially this year, with the way things turned out, and what we have to accomplish, I was very thankful I wasn't scheduled to be in the ring this year, because it would have been almost virtually impossible to do everything else that's happening."

It's an understandable position to take, even if it just means wrestling once a year. There's the entire preparation that goes into a match at WrestleMania too. When he appeared and faced Randy Orton on RAW in early 2021, it happened just because WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19.

Given the current landscape, it's hard to see any good reason for Triple H to return for WrestleMania 37. His last match at The Show of Shows was against Batista in the latter's retirement match.

Until there's a suitable storyline and opponent for WrestleMania, Triple H is better off staying on the sidelines. Perhaps that's one of the reasons why it's highly unlikely that he will compete at WrestleMania 37.