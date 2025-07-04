5 WWE legends who could retire at Evolution 2

WWE Evolution 2 is headed to Atlanta on July 13 after Saturday Night’s Main Event. The all-women PLE will feature talent from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and could even see appearances from TNA stars.

The show will also feature a number of legends and trailblazers who pioneered women’s wrestling, but could this be where some of those legends retire? Here are five WWE legends who could retire at Evolution 2.

#5 Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus returned during the taping for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. She accepted Tiffany Stratton's offer for a WWE Women's Championship match at Evolution 2. This bout bears a lot of similarity to Gunther vs Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship the night before. Could this be Stratus’ final match in the sports-entertainment juggernaut?

Stratus has been making sporadic appearances for WWE. She was at Elimination Chamber, where she teamed with Stratton in a tag team match. This could be the icon's final hurrah.

#4 Lita

Despite appearing multiple times in World Wrestling Entertainment, like Stratus, Lita never had her final match. She is the first female Hall of Famer to win a title after her induction. Teaming with Becky Lynch, she won the Women's Tag Team Championship in 2023.

Lita [Image Credits: wwe.com]

With over a week left to go for the show, the high-flying legend of Team Xtreme could make her return and challenge someone on the roster for her final match.

#3 Nikki Bella to retire from WWE?

Nikki Bella returned to the promotion and had a confrontation with Liv Morgan. While this seemed like it could lead to a feud, Morgan got injured during her match with Kairi Sane. Now, with the former Women's World Champion in recovery, WWE could find Bella another opponent for Evolution 2.

The women’s roster is already stacked, and a name like Bella would be a draw for the event. The new generation needs the spotlight, and rather than having Nikki Bella not compete at Evolution 2, the company can find another talented female superstar to take on the Hall of Famer in an impromptu bout. Considering the former Divas Champion's part-time status, WWE can book a retirement match for her at the event and have her as an on-screen figure on television rather than an in-ring talent going forward.

#2 Mickie James

Despite not appearing in the promotion as a performer, Mickie James was part of WWE's LFG program. She was helping the new talent get a possible contract with the company. As a star, her feud with Stratus is iconic, and she needs a proper goodbye.

Mickie James [Image Credits: wwe.com]

The legend could step inside the ring and take on a new talent for her final match. James can continue her work backstage as a mentor, but fans deserve to see her lace up her boots for one last time.

#1 AJ Lee

While Lee has retired from wrestling, stars like Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Paige shocked fans by making their returns. AJ Lee has been one of the most beloved stars of the Divas era, and fans want to see her wrestle for the last time.

At WWE Evolution, she could make her return and have one final bout. This will be purely fan service and something that will stop fans from asking CM Punk when his wife will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

