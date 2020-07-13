5 WWE Legends who could retire soon

The Undertaker recently announced his retirement. Will we see more WWE legends hang their boots in the near future?

Several WWE legends of The Undertaker's era (and age) are nearing retirement too.

Triple H

Professional wrestlers are no different from other sports athletes in that both eventually have to retire. WWE has an arduous and rigorous working schedule where Superstars are expected to work all year long. In addition, consider the life-threatening injuries and the physical toll wrestling takes on one's body, and suddenly, professional wrestlers appear as superhumans.

Currently, there are a handful of veterans that are active competitors on the WWE roster. Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and Big Show are fitting examples of such veterans. On the contrary, some veterans have transitioned into a part-time role. This list includes names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, and Triple H.

Several bonafide legends have retired in the past few years; Sting announced his retirement during his Hall of Fame induction in 2016, Kurt Angle wrestled his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Batista followed suit on the same night when he lost his final match to Triple H. Most recently, The Undertaker hung up the boots three weeks ago, breaking character in his critically acclaimed "Last Ride" documentary to formally announce that his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was probably his last.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 5 WWE legends who could hang up their boots soon.

#5 Big Show

Big Show is currently in a feud with Randy Orton.

The Big Show is still one of WWE's most trusted and reliable veterans. Vince McMahon can always count on The World's Largest Athlete at all times. He appears sporadically but has wrestled more often than part-timers like Brock Lesnar and Triple H.

Although Big Show is currently involved in a program with Randy Orton, he hasn't been featured in a prominent role on WWE programming since early 2016. The Giant appears every few months to deliver a Knockout punch and keeps switching between heel and babyface.

In late 2018, Big Show signed a new WWE contract, while suggesting that he doesn't plan to retire anytime soon. However, it must be noted that the contract ends soon after 2020. When his deal ends, he may not re-sign as an in-ring performer. Moreover, WWE wanted Big Show to have a farewell match at WrestleMania 36, however, that didn't come to fruition.

He has taken on a career in acting, performing leading roles in quite a few TV shows and movies. Moreover, he has accomplished everything a WWE Superstar can dream of.

