Rey Mysterio's WWE contract has reportedly expired

Rey Mysterio's deal has surprisingly come to an end midway through his feud. He has not signed a new contract.

What does this mean for the ongoing storyline on RAW?

Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, Rey Mysterio is currently working without a WWE contract as his deal has officially expired.

Rey Mysterio signed a contract back in September 2018, and while it has now come to an end, the WWE veteran will continue to work for the company.

There were no further updates provided on whether or not Rey Mysterio had signed a contract extension.

Rey Mysterio WWE status and future

The WWE is building up towards Dominik Mysterio's in-ring debut and that could be one of the primary reasons why Mysterio has continued to work for the company despite his contract coming to an end.

Rey Mysterio and his son are currently embroiled in a heated feud with Seth Rollins had his gang of disciples. It all began when Seth Rollins took injured Rey Mysterio's eye with a barbaric steel steps attack. Mysterio recently returned to WWE TV but he wasn't alone as Dominik shared the same desire of vengeance as his legendary father.

As we had reported earlier, Dominik and Rey Mysterio were originally scheduled to be in attendance on RAW this past week. However, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the WWE, the decision was made to change their segment to a pre-taped video from their home.

Advertisement

The plan currently seems to be a singles match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. The storyline is expected to be stretched out further, which could lead to Dominik's highly-anticipated in-ring debut.

It's a known fact that Rey Mysterio wants to wrestle alongside his son before he retires from professional wrestling and, that day - when both father and son share the same ring together in a match - isn't that far away. SummerSlam seems like the perfect PPV to book the impending debut, but it will be interesting to see how WWE gets to that destination.

Rey Mysterio, as things stand, is no longer under contract with the WWE but he should complete his angle with Rollins and Dominik before he possibly is done with the company.

There is also a chance that he re-signs but we've not heard anything regarding the same. Stay tuned as we get more updates about Rey Mysterio's future in WWE.