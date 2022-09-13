5 WWE legends who could return to be part of Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the big event under two months away, many fans are already speculating about which bouts could take place.

The major Saudi Arabia events typically feature legends in action. Some come out of retirement like Shawn Michaels, while others compete for the first time in a while, such as Kane.

There is reason to believe that more legends might appear at WWE Crown Jewel in November. The question fans are asking is, who will be the legends that appear?

Could a Hall of Famer compete at the big show in Riyadh? If so, will it be someone who is somewhat commonly seen? Below are five WWE legends who could return to be part of Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. Goldberg is a regular on Saudi Arabia shows

Goldberg with Bobby Lashley

Before joining professional wrestling, Bill Goldberg was a football player in both college and the NFL. He began his wrestling career in 1997 with World Championship Wrestling, where he rapidly ascended to the top of the company with a legendary undefeated streak.

Goldberg joined WWE in 2003 for one year. During that time, he won the World Heavyweight Championship but ultimately didn't enjoy his experience with the company. He returned in 2016 and has been a part-time star with the promotion since.

The WWE Hall of Famer may be the most likely candidate for someone who could work Crown Jewel. He's already had four big-time bouts in Saudi Arabia, battling the likes of The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and The Fiend. Another match at the upcoming big event seems likely.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin has already wrestled once this year

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin had his first wrestling match in 1989. Over the next several years, he worked for the remaining territories and then World Championship Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling.

The Texas Rattlesnake joined WWE in 1995 and debuted in 1996 as The Ringmaster. He quickly developed into Stone Cold Steve Austin and rapidly rose to the top of the company. He had to retire in 2003 due to injuries, but he left behind an incomparable legacy.

In a move that shocked the world, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to World Wrestling Entertainment for one more match earlier this year. He competed against Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1. Given how good he looked in the bout, a follow-up match could potentially happen at Crown Jewel.

#3. The Undertaker could come out of retirement

The Undertaker

The Undertaker began training in professional wrestling in 1986 before having his first match in 1987. He wrestled in a handful of territories and promotions, including World Championship Wrestling, before signing with WWE in 1990.

The Deadman became an instant hit after debuting at Survivor Series 1990. He went on to have an epic career, winning seven world championships. His legendary WrestleMania winning streak is one of the most beloved memories for fans from his era.

While he retired following his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, the legendary star has repeatedly echoed the sentiment "never say never" about one more match.

The WWE Hall of Famer could potentially return for the Crown Jewel event. If he does, a match with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, or one final bout with Roman Reigns could enthrall the fans.

#2. Lita has returned to Saudi Arabia in the past

Lita first entered professional wrestling by traveling to Mexico and training there throughout 1997 and 1998. She signed a developmental deal with WWE in 1999.

The talented superstar immediately made a splash in World Wrestling Entertainment. She was a key member of Team Xtreme and helped grow the women's division. Before semi-retiring in 2006, Lita won the Women's Championship four times. In 2014, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While some wrestlers returning for a major event in Saudi Arabia may seem unlikely, Lita has already done it. After appearing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, the Hall of Famer took on Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in the Jeddah Super Dome. There's a strong chance she could return for another big match, this time at Crown Jewel.

#1. Trish Stratus could have one more match at WWE Crown Jewel

Trish Stratus was a fitness model before signing a contract with WWE in 1999. She trained in Canada with Ron Hutchison before debuting on Sunday Night Heat in 2000. While Trish primarily worked as a manager, her role changed over time.

With hard work and plenty of ring time, Trish became arguably the greatest female superstar of her era and one of the best in WWE history. In 2006, she retired from full-time competition after winning the Women's Championship on seven separate occasions.

Stratus was recently on Monday Night RAW and a few live events with World Wrestling Entertainment. While she hasn't competed in a match since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, she has openly discussed wrestling or has been challenged by the likes of Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. Trish competing at Crown Jewel is possible.

Which legends do you want to see return or come out of retirement for Crown Jewel? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

