5 WWE legends that could return to be a part of The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series 2020 

The Undertaker celebrates 30 years in the ring at Survivor Series 2020, and to mark the grand occasion, the company will be celebrating his three-decade-long career at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

We recently learned that Savio Vega, who was a part of the Bone Street Krew, will be returning at Survivor Series 2020 to pay tribute to The Undertaker and celebrate his everlasting legacy.

Kwang/Savio Vega estará de regreso a WWE, esta vez para estar presente durante el retiro de su gran amigo y hermano The Undertaker, quien culmina una exitosa carrera exactamente 30 años después de su primera aparición en Survivor Series 1990.@NINJATNT @SavioVega @undertakerfans_ pic.twitter.com/Q2J85YxIb1 — IWA Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 (@IWAPuertoRico) November 8, 2020

Several other Superstars could also return at the event, and five likely suspects will be listed here. Be sure to share your thoughts and comments about this article below, and also mention who you could see making a comeback at Survivor Series 2020, to pay his/her respects to the career of The Undertaker.

#5 The Undertaker's kayfabe brother - Kane

When The Undertaker goes into the WWE Hall of Fame, can you think of someone better to induct him into the prestigious class than Kane? Kane was not just one of The Undertaker's greatest opponents, but also his tag team partner in the Brothers of Destruction tag team.

Even though Kane has embraced a career in politics, it is very clear from his social media that he has not forsaken his wrestling past, and because the WWE Network is celebrating the history of The Undertaker in such a big way, including his stint in the Brothers of Destruction, it is very likely that Kane will be a part of the monumental event later this very month.

And it may just make a lot of sense for Kane and The Undertaker to team up one last time as a current-day tag team confronts them in the ring, and put them away in unison to give the fans a fantastic moment in these trying times.