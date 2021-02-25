5 WWE Legends Roman Reigns could defeat before he retires

There hasn't been a single WWE superstar this past decade who has been pushed more than Roman Reigns. Viewed as the successor to John Cena's throne, WWE tried to rush The Tribal Chief to the top of the mountain arguably before he was ready and chose to forcefully work against an organic rise to the top.

It took over five years for WWE to finally give in and turn Roman Reigns heel. As predicted way back in 2015, a heel turn was exactly what was needed to give him a career rejuvenation.

The Tribal Chief version of Roman Reigns has been far more acclaimed, and he is currently having the best run of his WWE career. As you may know by now, WWE almost always reserves the biggest match on the WrestleMania card for Roman Reigns.

While 2019 was an exception, just look at his WrestleMania opponents list from 2015 - Brock Lesnar (x2), Triple H, The Undertaker, and Drew McIntyre. While the latter match wasn't that significant, it helped give Reigns his footing back upon his 2019 return.

Roman Reigns was even scheduled to face Goldberg in 2020 at WrestleMania 36, but that match was changed after Reigns pulled out for personal reasons. Here are five WWE legends Roman Reigns can beat before he retires:

#5. Christian - A perfect setup for Roman Reigns' WrestleMania title defense?

Christian at the 2021 Royal Rumble

Christian made his shock return to WWE in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. While it wasn't technically an in-ring return after 6-7 years, it was his first actual match. If you recall, Chrisitan competed against Randy Orton on RAW in 2020, only to get hit by a low blow and a punt in an "unsanctioned match".

He actually competed in the 2021 Royal Rumble, and his best friend Edge will be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. Christian can play a significant part in the feud.

Vince Russo suggested on the new Writing with Russo series that a good way to start the feud would have been before the Royal Rumble, with Roman Reigns destroying Christian. This would give Edge a reason to come back and win the Rumble match.

That's not what we're getting, but we could still see Roman Reigns vs Christian on SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns destroying the WWE legend would be a great way to get heat ahead of his match against Edge.