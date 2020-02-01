5 WWE legends who could return for Super ShowDown

A number of legends could be convinced to return

WWE travels to The Middle East on February 27th for their fifth show live from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and once again a number of legends are expected to be in tow.

Since the first show back in 2018, officials in the Middle East have requested that WWE bring a number of legends since there are many fans in their country who remember the "glory days" of wrestling.

In the past, there have been a number of legends who have returned as part of Super ShowDown or Crown Jewel, including Kane, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair.

This year is no different, with Edge expected to make the trip over to The Middle East but he could be joined by a number of other legends as well.

#5 Hulk Hogan

Will Hulk Hogan return to Saudi Arabia?

There have been rumors over the past few days regarding Hulk Hogan and the fact that he's set to return to Saudi Arabia for the third time later this month. The WWE Hall of Famer returned for the first time as part of the Crown Jewel show back in 2018, before returning in the fall of last year to be part of the bragging rights match against Team Ric Flair.

Of course, it was Team Hogan who came out on top last October and now Hogan is expected to be part of the show once again. Whilst it's unknown what role Hogan will play on his return to the Middle East, the former World Champion has been pushing to be in a match for a number of months but it's unknown as to whether or not he can be cleared for active competition.

Either way, a Hogan appearance never disappoints, which could be why The Immortal One has been asked to return once again.

