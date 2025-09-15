5 WWE Legends who could wrestle at WrestleMania 43

WrestleMania has been WWE's biggest show over the years. It is known for its spectacular matches, celebrity appearances, and unforgettable moments, leaving fans with moments to cherish.That said, it has been announced that the Stamford-based promotion will host WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, sparking a wide range of reactions within the pro wrestling world. Rumors are now floating about that the company may bring back some legends to compete at the show.Now, let's explore five WWE Legends who could wrestle at WrestleMania 43.#5. Shawn MichaelsShawn Michaels retired from WWE after losing to the Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI. However, he has made several appearances in the Stamford-based promotion since his retirement.Following the report about Saudi Arabia wanting 'Mania 43 to be stocked with legends, the company could have an icon like Shawn Michaels feature at The Show of Shows. If this happens, there appears to be no better opponent for the Hall of Famer than Drew McIntyre.The Scottish Warrior is currently one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion. Following the momentum he has built in the company, and the fact that the veterans have never wrestled each other, a match with Shawn Michaels would be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.#4. The UndertakerAnother legend WWE could consider bringing back to compete at WrestleMania 41 is The Undertaker. Given his legendary status and the incredible legacy he has built over the years, fans in Saudi Arabia would be thrilled to see the Hall of Famer in action one more time at 'Mania 43.With that being said, the Stamford-based promotion may have The Deadman face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. Considering Cody's star power and popularity, a match with The Undertaker would be a blockbuster.The 60-year-old initially helped The American Nightmare get his moment of finally overcoming the odds and becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion. Given this angle, the creative team may have the veterans square off against each other on The Grandest Stage of Them All.#3. John CenaJohn Cena is currently on his retirement tour, and he is set to end his in-ring career this December. Just like WWE has done several times in the past, they may call The Franchise Player out of retirement and book him a match at WrestleMania 43.This could be one last match with CM Punk. The bitter rivals have a storied history in the Stamford-based promotion, and their series has been a fan favorite.Additionally, given the controversial ending in the match at Night of Champions 2025, the company may decide to have the veterans square off one more time at The Show of Shows and give fans in Saudi Arabia a moment to remember.#2. The RockThe Rock's last appearance in WWE was at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he made John Cena sell his soul and become his corporate champion by turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes, who had refused the offer.Having not made another appearance since then, WWE could have The Brahma Bull face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43. This is because fans have been speculating about The Tribal Chief facing The People's Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All since the latter's return last year. However, that didn't happen.While fans might still be interested in seeing the Samoans square off, the Stamford-based promotion may decide to give them their dream match at 'Mania 43. Additionally, it has been reported that the Saudi Arabian officials are negotiating for The Final Boss to complete at The Show of Shows. Hence, the company could have him face Reigns.#1. Stone Cold Steve AustinStone Cold Steve Austin is one of the top names in pro wrestling. The WWE legend had his last match after 19 years at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match.However, Stone Cold later made another appearance at 'Mania 41 and crashed an ATV into the barricade. Given the 60-year-old's legendary status and popularity, a match involving him at WrestleMania 43 would be highly anticipated by fans. Therefore, WWE could book the legend for a match against Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.Given that The Visionary appears to be one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion, a match between the veterans would be a blockbuster. With Stone Cold seemingly having a habit of putting superstars in their place, he may return and confront Rollins to set up a match for The Grandest Stage of Them All.