5 WWE Legends you didn't know had kids in the industry

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.66K   //    13 Jun 2019, 17:35 IST

Scott Hall (left) changed wrestling forever as part of the nWo, and his son Cody is quickly making a legacy of his own.
Scott Hall (left) changed wrestling forever as part of the nWo, and his son Cody is quickly making a legacy of his own.

Being a WWE Superstar is not an easy gig, as you will spend much of your life in some sort of pain. Not just physical pain (though that is a large part of it), as Superstars often have to go on extended periods without seeing their family, a strain for everyone involved.

Not only have some Legends been able to have a family though, but some of their kids have given the old wrestling game a try as well. These wrestlers are not only hoping to follow in the footsteps of their parents, but to far exceed them.

Here are five WWE legends you (probably) didn't know have kids in the world of professional wrestling.

#5 The Sandman - Tyler Fullington

Sandman's son Tyler would make his ECW debut as a child, as part of the mind-games on the ECW legend by his nemesis Raven.
Sandman's son Tyler would make his ECW debut as a child, as part of the mind-games on the ECW legend by his nemesis Raven.

There are few names more synonymous with ECW than The Sandman, who, during his tenure with the extreme promotion, held the ECW World title a record five times. Long-time fans of Sandman may remember one of his most heartbreaking stories against Raven in which the Flock leader indoctrinated Sandman's wife and son, making the pair loathe their husband and father.

All these years later, Tyler has grown up and is now competing himself, making his big 'return' to wrestling in 2008. Appearing at that August's Pro Wrestling Unplugged event, Tyler would follow in his father's footsteps, dishing out brutality in a street fight.

The following year, Tyler would work at an ECW reunion show 'Legends of the Arena', where he and brother Oliver would help their father and partner Sabu gain victory over Justin Credible and Raven.

Tags:
Goldust Scott Hall
