5 WWE main roster opponents for Io Shirai 

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 saw Io Shirai's 300+ day reign as NXT Women's Champion finally come to an end.

In the main event of the spectacular TakeOver show, Raquel González won her first NXT Women's Championship as she defeated Io Shirai, putting the former champion down with her signature one arm powerbomb finisher.

My body is sore everywhere today.



Everyone called me crazy after yesterday’s match.

However, I think Raquel is crazier than me- she didn’t move when I dived into her, and she still won... this time.#NXTTakeOver @RaquelWWE https://t.co/MBBukfZAk0 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 8, 2021

After dropping the NXT Women's Championship, many within the WWE Universe are questioning if NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was Io Shirai's final appearance on the black and gold brand.

Considering Io Shirai's tenure as a member of the NXT roster and the huge amount of success she has achieved during her run, there doesn't appear to be much left for The Genius of the Sky to accomplish on NXT. This has led many to speculate that Shirai could soon be destined for Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 37.

Let's take a closer look at five WWE main roster opponents for Io Shirai.

#5 Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey hasn't appeared on WWE television since losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35

WWE WrestleMania 37 will mark two years since Ronda Rousey was last seen on WWE television. The former RAW Women's Champion last competed inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

Becky Lynch defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to become both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion in the "Winner Take All" match.

But the match wasn't without controversy. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was pinned by Becky Lynch in the closing moments of the match. However, it was clearly visible that Rousey had managed to get her shoulder off the canvas in the process.

Nevertheless, a dejected Ronda Rousey cut an incredibly frustrated figure as she left the ring and hasn't returned to the world of professional wrestling since.

With WrestleMania 37 on the horizon, the WWE Universe has already begun to speculate that Ronda Rousey's WWE return could be approaching in the near future. Should Io Shirai move from NXT to Monday Night RAW, a match against Ronda Rousey would no doubt be a dream match to the entire WWE Universe.

1 / 5 NEXT