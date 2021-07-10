5 WWE main roster opponents for Shotzi Blackheart

WWE could be looking to revitalize its women's divisions on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown in the near future.

After talents such as Ruby Riott, Lana, Mickie James, The IIconics and more have all been released this year, there's certainly a void in the RAW and SmackDown women's divisions.

With a return to touring on the horizon and the reported 2021 WWE Draft taking place in the fall, the winds of change could certainly be blowing on WWE television. This could mean that several NXT Superstars finally make their way to the main roster.

One such name rumored to be bound for RAW or SmackDown is Shotzi Blackheart. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has competed in dark matches prior to Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks, sparking discussions she could soon debut on the WWE main roster.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE main roster opponents for Shotzi Blackheart.

#5 Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka

Asuka is a former multiple time WWE RAW Women's Champion

Asuka is considered by many to be one of WWE's most valuable players during the pandemic era of programming.

The Empress of Tomorrow shone during the early days of the pandemic. She was a bright spot during the empty area broadcast of Monday Night RAW from the WWE Performance Center.

This success was then turned into being featured as the RAW Women's Champion for the majority of 2020. Asuka won the 'corporate' Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

It was then revealed the following night on Monday Night RAW that then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was vacating the championship due to her pregnancy. It was subsequently announced that the Money in the Bank ladder match the night prior was for the RAW Women's Championship, with Asuka becoming the new champion.

Since then, Asuka has feuded with the likes of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Zelina Vega and others over the championship. However, she eventually dropped the title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37 Night Two in April 2021.

Now seemingly out of the championship scene, Asuka is in desperate need for fresh and new opponents on Monday Night RAW. Shozti Blackheart could provide the perfect new character for Asuka to be involved in a storyline with.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush