5 WWE main roster stars who should win the NXT Championship

WWE NXT is no longer the black-and-gold brand it once was. It is now a colorful breeding ground, showcasing the future stars of the company every Tuesday night.

Superstars such as Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, and Toxic Attraction are breaking through and will likely be seen on RAW and SmackDown regularly in the future. However, in recent weeks, main roster stars such as Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have made their presence felt on the show.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode recently involved themselves in s storyline against then-NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT mainstay Tommaso Ciampa. It resulted in Dolph capturing the NXT Championship for the first time in his career.

On that note, let's look at five main roster WWE Superstars who should win the NXT Championship.

#5 The Maharaja Jinder Mahal should capture the NXT Championship

Jinder Mahal is a one-time WWE Champion

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal twice challenged for the NXT Championship back in 2012. However, on both occasions, he was thwarted by then-champion Seth Rollins.

Ten years on, now wiser and more experienced, The Maharaja could return to NXT. A run with the NXT Championship may perhaps reinvigorate his character after moving down the pecking order on the main roster.

#4 The NXT Championship should be Dominik Mysterio's first major WWE singles championship reign

Dominik Mysterio and his father Rey after winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on NXT 2.0 with his father Rey to confront Santos Escobar. The young star got his first taste of the brand that same night in a singles match against Raul Mendoza.

This could be the start of something special for Dominik on NXT, once the Mysterio's feud with The Miz & Logan Paul has concluded at WrestleMania. An NXT Championship run could allow him to further develop his character as a solo performer before returning to the main roster.

#3 Apollo Crews should return to NXT 2.0 and win the NXT Championship

It is evident that Apollo Crews has no problem returning to NXT 2.0 to compete against the Superstars of tomorrow. Apollo got his initial start in WWE by performing for the then-black-and-gold show.

At present, his current Nigerian royalty gimmick has hit a brick wall on RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion could benefit immensely from an NXT Championship run. It would assist Crews with getting his career back on track.

#2 Mansoor should seek out a new lease of life on NXT 2.0 and win the NXT Championship

Mansoor became a significant hit on WWE's Saudi Arabia shows

Mansoor has become an enormous hit when it comes to the company's tours in Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh-born wrestler is a local hero but has yet to really taste any success on the main roster.

A return to NXT may perhaps truly kickstart his path to the top by having a huge babyface run as NXT Champion. He could even win the title at the next Saudi show to ensure the celebrations are spectacular.

#1 Elias should return to NXT 2.0 and capture the NXT Championship

It seems like forever since we last saw Elias sit in the middle of the ring and play us a tune. Of course, his guitar-playing gimmick was burned and laid to rest last summer without any follow-up. He is yet to return to WWE programming.

NXT 2.0 could well be the perfect place for him to make a comeback, to once again rebuild his stock and have a run with the NXT Championship. It may make for a shocking twist and add more value to the brand.

