5 WWE main roster stars who should win the NXT Women's Championship

WWE Superstars such as Paige, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair have all held the NXT Women's Championship. The title is currently in the possession of Mandy Rose, who captured the gold on October 26, 2021 at Halloween Havoc.

At present, NXT is still undergoing a revamp. Since the summer of 2021, Vince McMahon has torn up the beloved black-and-gold version of the brand and honed it into a style more suited to his liking. The new colorful presentation - now known as NXT 2.0 - has ultimately given the brand a new lease on life.

Vince and Bruce Prichard reportedly have more hands-on roles, and are now directing traffic for on-screen broadcasts. Initially, it was said that the brand would be used as a developmental show. However, in recent weeks, stars from the main roster have been making their presence felt.

On that note, let's explore five WWE main rosters who could appear and capture the NXT Women's Championship.

#5. Tamina should use her WWE experience to further aid NXT 2.0's development

If the NXT 2.0 women's division needs to call upon some experience to help boost the roster, then Tamina could fill that void. The daughter of Hall of Famer "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka has all the tools to make a splash on the brand.

Having Tamina capture the NXT Women's Championship would not only add to her legacy in the company, but also provide an opportunity for her to work with up-and-coming talent. It's a win-win.

#4. Aliyah should briefly return to NXT to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship

Although Aliyah has only just recently broken-through to the main roster, she is yet to find an opening to fight for gold. The Canadian-born star recently broke the record for fastest-ever victory in WWE after defeating Natalya in just 3.17 seconds.

However, in many ways, the company failed to capitalize on the momentum she was building. A babyface run with the NXT Women's Championship could assist in furthering Aliyah's stock even more before she returns to SmackDown.

#3. Shotzi should find an opportunity on NXT 2.0 to go after the NXT Women's Championship

Right now, Shotzi is somewhat lost in the shuffle on SmackDown. There appears to be no direction nor any effort to provide her with a meaningful story to sink her teeth into.

The best option right now would be for her to return to NXT and shake things up in the NXT women's title picture. A successful run with the championship could kickstart something special for her within the company.

#2. Lacey Evans should return to NXT 2.0 and immediately set her sights on gold

The last time we saw Lacey Evans compete on WWE programming was on February 15, 2021. She has since given birth to her second daughter and is set to return any day now.

In what could be a huge twist, The Sassy Southern Belle could return to NXT and immediately set her sights on the NXT Women's Championship. A run with the title would do wonders to re-establish her in a position of strength.

#1. Natalya should bring her expertise to NXT 2.0 and challenge for the title

Future WWE Hall of Famer Natalya could make a major career decision and state that she wants another singles title run. However, instead of gunning for either the RAW or SmackDown women's titles, she could focus on the NXT Women's Championship.

After all, the Total Divas star has yet to add that title to her long list of accolades. In addition, the Canadian could use her wealth of experience to lend a hand to the superstars of tomorrow.

Which main roster superstar would you like to see challenge for the NXT Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

