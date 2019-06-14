5 WWE main-roster Superstars that need to win a singles title by the end of 2019

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 626 // 14 Jun 2019, 12:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is time running out for the Scottish Psychopath to become WWE Universal Champion?

We are about halfway through 2019 and what a year it has been for WWE.

A mixed-year to say the least, the company has enjoyed highs and lows, with falling ratings definitely being bad news.

On the other hand though, WrestleMania 35 has received rave reviews, as the show saw the crowning of beloved stars such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston as Champions.

Plenty of Superstars have won gold over the past six months, but there are still some yet to taste Championship glory in 2019, though not for the lack of trying.

Here are five WWE main roster Superstars that need to reach for that brass ring and win a singles Championship by the end of this year.

#5 Ali

Ali is yet to taste gold as part of the WWE.

With his incredible in-ring abilities and likeable personality, Ali has quickly become one of WWE SmackDown Live's most popular stars.

Being moved over from 205 Live late last year, the former police officer was seemingly on the path to the WWE Championship, before a concussion got in the way.

Replaced by Kofi Kingston (who would capture the title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35), Ali's stars have dimmed since the unfortunate concussion, but all is not lost for the Illinois Superstar.

Advertisement

A big feud or two could see Ali rise back to prominence on the blue brand, and could even see him finally get a shot at singles gold.

A feud with Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor would be nothing short of a dream match, as the pair's incredible skills and mutual respect for one another could make for an epic feud culminating with Ali getting the gold.

WWE should strike the iron while it is hot.

1 / 5 NEXT