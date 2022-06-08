5 Matches Batista could have had at WWE WrestleMania 39 if he wasn't retired

Batista was an integral asset in WWE's programming for several years. During his tenure, the two-time Royal Rumble winner was one of the biggest stars of the promotion. The Animal's massive stature and movesets would prove to be big draws.

The former WWE champion bid a final farewell to the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 35 after losing to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

With many superstars coming out of retirement, fans are wondering if The Animal still has one more run left in him. Many young and talented superstars would like to face off against Batista and showcase their amazing talent against one of WWE's biggest former superstars.

With that in mind, this list will explore who could potentially face Batista at WrestleMania 39 if he were to come out of retirement.

#5. AJ Styles could be the perfect opponent for Batista

AJ Styles is one of the most talented and versatile superstars in the promotion right now. He can adapt to any wrestling style according to his opponent. Styles vs. The Animal would be a good matchup at WrestleMania 39.

The former Evolution member left the company in 2010 whereas Styles made his debut in 2016, so there was never a chance for the two to collide.

Both these stars have carried unique auras throughout their respective careers. The two-time Royal Rumble winner performs as a menacing powerhouse while the Phenomenal One is a master technician. The WWE Universe would be intrigued to watch them perform in the ring together.

#4. Edge

Edge made his grand return in 2020's WWE Royal Rumble after nine years away. The following year, he again entered the Rumble and won it. Despite his absence from the ring for nearly a decade, The Rated-R Superstar returned with improved wrestling and mic skills.

Both these superstars have locked horns several times during their careers, but none of their matches can be described as spectacular.

Now that Edge's promos and wrestling ability are better than ever and Batista has been a top Hollywood star, this could be the spectacle the WWE Univers would be excited to see.

#3. Seth Rollins

Batista and Seth Rollins collided in 2014 during the Shield vs. Evolution storyline. Apart from that, they didn't have a shared narrative as Rollins was a member of a faction and primarily a tag team specialist, only making his way to the top of the card after The Animal had already left for Hollywood.

A long-term storyline could be in the making as Rollins has faced former Evolution members Randy Orton and Triple H at different WrestleManias. Competing against Batista could complete The Visionary's hat trick against the former faction.

#2. Roman Reigns

As mentioned, the feud between The Shield and Evolution took place in 2014. Throughout their rivalry, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and Roman Reigns waged war multiple times.

Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has been in God mode for the last two years and is smashing the entire roster. As a fresh challenger for The Tribal Chief, The Animal could be a great babyface opponent.

#1. Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Batista have been rivals for many years and have faced each other plenty of times. Both of these superstars were part of the famous "OVW Four", which also included Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

In addition, Batista and Orton were both members of Evolution alongside Triple H and Ric Flair. Evolution members won a lot of gold, cementing their legacy as one of the top factions in history.

After Evolution's disbanding, The Viper and The Animal competed on various occasions. Both of these superstars have unmatchable chemistry in the ring. No matter who's playing the face or villain; fans have always loved this duo.

As they have been battling for years, Orton could be the perfect opponent for The Animal's retirement match.

