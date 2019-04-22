5 WWE matches every fan should see at least once in their lifetime

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels delivered a classic at WrestleMania 25.

The WWE Network is one of the greatest gifts for fans of professional wrestling.

For just the small fee of $9.99 a month, fans have access to literally thousands upon thousands of matches, classic moments, shocking swerves and emotional wins.

But with so much content available at your fingertips, the question is simple:

Where to start?

Though there are no shortage of great, entertaining matches available on the Network, there are some bouts that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

These classic bouts have a certain X-factor to them, and have gone down in history as some of the greatest matches ever to take place inside a WWE ring.

Here are five WWE matches every single fan should see at least once in their lifetime.

5: Triple H Vs. Cactus Jack (Royal Rumble 2000. Street fight, WWF Championship)

Cactus Jack and Triple H waged a war inside the world's most famous arena.

In early 2000, Triple H was near-untouchable.

The WWF Champion and running the company alongside new wife Stephanie McMahon, the Game took great pleasure in making Mick Foley's life miserable, even forcing the former Champion away from the company.

Begrudgingly rehired after the entire roster threatened to walk out, Foley even received a shot at the title against Triple H at the Royal Rumble in a street fight.

And though Foley admitted he didn't feel ready to take on the King of Kings, he knew someone who was: Cactus Jack.

What followed was an all-out war, that defined the two men for years to come.

Battling inside Madison Square Garden, the pair would have arguably the greatest street fight of all time, though it was the new, more dangerous Triple H who emerged the victor and still WWF Champion.

