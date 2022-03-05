5 WWE matches that should not have main-evented WrestleMania

WrestleMania isn’t called the Showcase of the Immortals for nothing. It is the biggest and most extravagant show in pro wrestling and a celebration of everything we love about the industry.

WWE’s flagship premium live event often boasts record attendance numbers and buy rates. It is also stacked with top matches and premium entertainment; a spectacle with nothing but the best on display for fans. It follows that the show’s main events should be the best and most hyped-up matches of the year.

However, there have been many instances when the closing bout failed to live up to expectations. Whether due to the previous match stealing the show or a sub-par build, some main events simply did not deserve their status.

Here are five WWE matches that should not have main-evented WrestleMania.

#5. Twice in a Lifetime (WrestleMania 29)

There was really no need for a sequel

When you bill something as 'Once in a Lifetime', you don’t repeat it. That's kind of the whole point. However, WWE disregarded that rule in 2013 and booked The Rock vs. John Cena for the second WrestleMania in a row.

The reason the initial match was well-received by fans was because it had an unprecedented build. However, when Rock won the WWE Championship and Cena won the Royal Rumble ahead of 'Mania 29, fans groaned at the possibility of a repeat.

That is exactly what they got, and on a night when The Undertaker and CM Punk tore the house down, 'Twice in a Lifetime' did not deserve to close out the Show of Shows.

#4. The battle for the Yard (WrestleMania 33)

While none can deny the importance and legacy of The Undertaker, there’s no way this match deserved to main-event The Show of Shows in 2017.

With this bout, Roman Reigns closed out his third WrestleMania in a row, much to the chagrin of the WWE Universe. The only reason they didn’t go ballistic was because his dance partner that night was The Deadman himself.

The ending saw Reigns beat 'Taker and take ownership of the proverbial yard. After the match, the legendary veteran left his wrestling attire in the ring, hinting that he'd contested his last match.

Of course, that was hardly the case, and The Big Dog’s incessant bragging that he retired The Phenom aged like milk within a few months.

#3. Boos rain out from start to finish (WrestleMania 34)

We swear we are not picking on Roman Reigns here, but when your main event match is described as one of the worst in WrestleMania history, you can’t escape this list.

Reigns’ match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 was panned by roughly the entire world. Or at least it felt that way afterward. No one was impressed with The Big Dog kicking out of F5s like they were clotheslines, and Lesnar's surprise win wasn't enough to save this one.

Objectively, a clash between these two stars is always a compelling main event. But the time wasn't right for this particular bout. WWE would have been smart to have AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or Ronda Rousey’s debut match take that spot in 2018.

#2. WWE fails to give the underdog story the spotlight (WrestleMania 22)

Rey Mysterio accomplished his dream, but not under the brightest spotlight

The main event of 2006's Show of Shows saw John Cena battle Triple H for the WWE Championship. While the match was solid, there’s no way it deserved the main event spot over the climax of the phenomenal Rey Mysterio storyline that was going at the time.

Nevertheless, Mysterio’s world championship match against Randy Orton and Kurt Angle was the third-to-last match on the card. It was a shame given how exciting the story had shaped up to be, with Orton and Angle playing the perfect hurdles for the Luchador to overcome.

The underdog won the world championship by pinning The Viper and created one of the most emotional moments in WWE history. How that didn’t close out WWE's biggest event of the year will always remain a mystery.

#1. An impromptu plan creates history for the wrong reasons (WrestleMania 9)

What happened after this was universally panned

It really couldn’t be anything other than this. Hulk Hogan’s WWF Championship win at WrestleMania 9 remains one of the most panned main events in the company's history.

After Bret Hart’s title loss to Yokozuna, Hogan came running out to 'help' his friend. However, for no reason whatsoever, the new champion’s manager proceeded to challenge The Hulkster to an impromptu title match, and Hogan 'reluctantly' agreed.

The all-conquering hero then dodged an attempted interference and wound up with the win and the title. The bell didn't even ring to signify the end of the match. Despite that, a new-old champion was crowned, robbing Yokozuna of his main event win, making Hart look weak, and making everyone watching feel foolish.

